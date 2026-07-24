Browns Called Out for Embarrassing Deshaun Watson Agenda

The Cleveland Browns have not named Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback, but the fact that he is even in the mix is drawing sharp criticism.

Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Frank Schwab ripped the Browns for continuing to treat Watson as a legitimate option.

“Deshaun Watson stinks,” Schwab said. “When we watched him play football the past few years, he is not a good quarterback. There is a thing in this world called sunk cost. You’ve already paid all these picks and money for Deshaun Watson. It does not mean Deshaun Watson is going to become good. Why are the Browns doing this? What is the point, unless you are trying to tank?”

Schwab said the Browns have been preparing fans for the idea of Watson starting with a media blitz dating back to last season when he was sidelined with an injury.

“I don’t understand why they’ve laid the groundwork for Deshaun Watson to start at quarterback,” Schwab said. “We know who he is and what he’s done off the field. It’s an embarrassment. It’s one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen while covering the NFL.

“I’d rather start Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel or Taylen Green. I’d rather start literally anyone off the street over Deshaun Watson.”

Deshaun Watson Has Failed to Deliver for Browns

It was just over a year ago that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam publicly called the team’s trade for Watson a “big swing and miss.” But the narrative has shifted since then, despite Watson not taking a snap.

Overall, Watson has done little on the field to justify the Browns continuing to believe he could solve their quarterback problems. Cleveland sent three first-round picks and additional draft capital to the Houston Texans for Watson in 2022 before signing him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson has made only 19 starts for the Browns over three seasons. Cleveland is 9-10 in those games, and Watson has not resembled the quarterback who led the NFL in passing yards with Houston in 2020.

His most recent action came during the 2024 season. He went 1-6 as the starter and threw for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Watson suffered a torn Achilles and missed the rest of the year before re-rupturing the tendon and sitting out all of last season. Watson is now attempting to return after nearly two years away from regular-season action and is firmly in the mix to open next season as the starter.

“What are we doing here, Cleveland?” Schwab said. “This is why you’re the Cleveland Browns. Give up the dream about Deshaun Watson. It is not happening. Start anybody else on the roster or off the street.”

Browns Extending QB Battle Into Training Camp

Watson and Sanders received all of the first-team work during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. Head coach Todd Monken said both quarterbacks had earned the chance to continue the competition once Cleveland could evaluate them in pads, controlled scrimmages and preseason games.

“It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken said in June. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

Sanders still has plenty to prove after throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie. But the second-year quarterback made noticeable progress during the spring and gives Cleveland something Watson does not: a low-cost option with the potential to become a long-term answer.