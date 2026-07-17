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Longtime Browns Starter Signs With Rival Ravens: Report

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Ethan Pocic, Browns
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Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, formerly of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns remade the offensive line this spring, and one of the casualties of that process was longtime starter Ethan Pocic.

After four years and 57 games played for Cleveland, all of them starts, Pocic is headed to an AFC North Division rival, with which he will compete for a starting job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens,” Schefter reported via social media. “Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders.”

The author will update this post.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

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Longtime Browns Starter Signs With Rival Ravens: Report

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