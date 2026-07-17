Longtime Browns Starter Signs With Rival Ravens: Report

The Cleveland Browns remade the offensive line this spring, and one of the casualties of that process was longtime starter Ethan Pocic.

After four years and 57 games played for Cleveland, all of them starts, Pocic is headed to an AFC North Division rival, with which he will compete for a starting job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens,” Schefter reported via social media. “Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders.”

The author will update this post.