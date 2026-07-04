Browns’ $49 Million New Arrival Hit With Brutal Label

The Cleveland Browns did not simply tweak their offensive line this offseason. They remade it.

That puts Zion Johnson — one of their big free agent signings — squarely under the microscope before he ever plays a snap in Cleveland. The Browns gave the former Los Angeles Chargers guard a three-year, $49.5 million deal with $32.39 million guaranteed, making him one of the bigger financial bets of their offseason reset.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton is not sold on the move. He named Johnson one of the NFL’s most overpaid interior offensive linemen. He called him Cleveland’s “most head-scratching acquisition” and an “underwhelming signing.”

Johnson struggled to consistently separate himself during four seasons with the Chargers, despite being a former first-round pick. Cleveland is betting that a change of scenery, a new coaching staff and a more defined role can unlock a better version of him. But at that price, the Browns are not paying for a reclamation project. They are paying for a reliable starter that can help bring stability.

Zion Johnson Has Big Shoes to Fill With Browns

The Browns are not just replacing bodies at guard. They are replacing one of the franchise’s most decorated offensive line eras.

Joel Bitonio retired this offseason after 12 seasons with the Browns. He left as a seven-time Pro Bowler with two first-team All-Pro selections and three second-team All-Pro honors. Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Bitonio “set the standards for on-field excellence, professionalism and loyalty” during his career in Cleveland.

Wyatt Teller also moved on, signing a two-year deal with the Houston Texans after seven seasons in Cleveland. Teller was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Browns and part of the team’s best rushing attacks during the Nick Chubb era.

Teller’s exit had a different feel than Bitonio’s. Bitonio seemingly left on his own terms, with a farewell ceremony and a clear place in franchise history. Teller’s departure came after a rougher final stretch, with injuries, reduced effectiveness and a farewell before free agency.

Browns Need Offensive Line Stability to Fix Offense

There is a reason the Browns attacked the offensive line so aggressively. Cleveland’s offense was one of the worst in the league last season. The Browns averaged 16.4 points and 262.1 yards per game, both near the bottom of the NFL. They also finished with 1,649 rushing yards, 3,152 passing yards and allowed 51 sacks.

The quarterback competition will command most of the attention when training camp opens. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are the headline names, with Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also in the room. But none of that matters much if Cleveland cannot protect their passer.

Watson is trying to prove he can still be a starting quarterback after missing last season. Sanders is trying to build on a rookie year that produced flashes but also plenty of uneven moments.

The offensive line retool also applies to Quinshon Judkins, who is poised to be a key contributor in his sophomore season. Judkins finished his rookie year with 827 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards and seven rushing touchdowns before a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle ended his season early.