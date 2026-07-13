Browns Eyeing Extensions for 2 Defensive Stars: Report

The Cleveland Browns may not be finished taking care of business before training camp.

Cleveland is open to working out new deals with cornerback Denzel Ward and safety Grant Delpit, according to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. Both veterans have become central pieces of a defense entering a new era following the blockbuster trade of Myles Garrett.

“The Browns might have some off-field business to tend to before the season starts. In recent years, Cleveland has ironed out extensions or reworked deals for kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during the summer,” Oyefusi said. “Two of the team’s most tenured players, Ward and Delpit, could be next; league sources have indicated the Browns are open to striking new deals with both defensive standouts.”

Ward has two seasons remaining on the five-year extension he signed in 2022, but none of his remaining salary is guaranteed. Delpit is entering the final year of the three-year extension he signed late in the 2023 season.

Neither player participated in mandatory minicamp but they were present. Browns head coach Todd Monken declined to discuss the nature of their absences, sticking to his policy of not commenting on injuries.

Browns Shut Down Denzel Ward Trade Talk

Garrett’s departure immediately raised questions about who could be next. The Browns traded the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams in June, receiving Jared Verse and a package of draft picks. Ward and Delpit became logical names to watch as Cleveland shifted toward a younger roster.

General manager Andrew Berry pushed back on the idea that the Garrett trade had changed how the Browns viewed Ward.

“So, I’d say number one, I think it’s probably most appropriate for Denzel to speak for himself,” Berry said. “Number two, Denzel’s been great throughout the offseason. His communication’s been good. He’s a big part of the team, and we like him a lot. He’s still playing at a really high level. That doesn’t change with this transaction.”

Ward also made his position clear during his celebrity softball game.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s still Ohio against the world. People can doubt us, but we’re going out there still to try to play our best ball and bring wins to this city.”

The five-time Pro Bowler is now the longest-tenured player on Cleveland’s roster. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Browns after they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in 2018.

Ward recorded 39 tackles, nine passes defended and one interception last season while earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. Delpit finished with 89 tackles, three sacks and an interception.

Browns Face Major Test Without Myles Garrett

The defense was the Browns’ greatest strength during last year’s 5-12 campaign. Cleveland allowed just 283.6 yards per game and finished with 53 sacks. The unit gave the Browns a chance most weeks despite an offense that struggled to score consistently.

Maintaining that level without Garrett will not be easy. He accounted for an NFL-record 23 sacks last season and had been the centerpiece of Cleveland’s defense. Verse gives the Browns a promising replacement around whom they can build. The 25-year-old was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons. He recorded 12 sacks, 71 tackles and five forced fumbles over 34 games with the Rams.

Browns defensive end Alex Wright — who is set to take on a larger role — does not expect the standard to change.

“Just because Myles is gone, we still have production in the room,” Wright said. “We didn’t get no scrub back. We got an absolute dog back. Jared is a Pro Bowler. He was Defensive Rookie of the Year. I don’t expect a drop off at all. Even if I got to stop practice just like Myles did, if I don’t see something that I like, we got to start this over. That’s the standard that was set.”

The Browns are set to report for training camp later this month. By then, Cleveland’s veterans may have more clarity on their futures.