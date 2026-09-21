Browns Make Feelings Clear on Deshaun Watson After Week 2 Comeback

Deshaun Watson is 31 years old, has undergone two Achilles surgeries and is in his 10th NFL season. Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken still sees a “young player” with room to grow.

Monken praised Watson on Monday after he led Cleveland to a 23-19 comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns coach expected a better performance after a rough season opener and believes there is more improvement coming.

“I’m happy for Deshaun. I expected improvement and I expect continued improvement. There’s a lot of football left in him. He just hasn’t played in a while,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “I see him as a young player that is gonna continue to grow.”

Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, helping Cleveland overcome a 16-6 third-quarter deficit.

Rookie Denzel Boston turned a short completion into a 55-yard touchdown to tie the game. Watson later connected with tight end Blake Whiteheart for the go-ahead 17-yard score. Cleveland’s defense finished the job after a lengthy lightning delay.

It was a substantial improvement from the 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, when Watson threw an interception on the opening possession and his only touchdown came with the game already decided. Watson will start Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

Monken acknowledged that the steady stream of quarterback questions has become tiresome, but Watson is doing his best to quiet that conversation.

“Do I love dealing with it every week? Of course not. You guys keep asking which is a lot of fun,” Monken said. “I’m happy for Deshaun.”

Deshaun Watson Is in His 10th NFL Season

The “young player” description stands out considering Watson turned 31 on September 14. The former Houston Texans first-round pick is in his 10th NFL season and has made three Pro Bowls.

Days earlier, the discussion centered on how much of his career might be left. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot suggested that a loss to Baker Mayfield could mean Watson had taken his final snap for the Browns. She also argued that Cleveland should consider sending him home if he were benched.

Another failed opportunity in Cleveland would leave serious questions about whether another team would give him a shot, even as a backup.

Monken’s assessment appears to account for how little Watson has played in recent years. He has appeared in just 21 regular-season games since joining Cleveland in 2022. A shoulder injury ended his 2023 season, followed by a torn right Achilles in 2024 and another rupture during his recovery.

Watson missed the entire 2025 season as he recovered from the two Achilles surgeries.

Browns Home Opener Gives Watson Another Test

Monken said fan reaction played no role when he named Watson the starter in August.

“Ultimately, the fans want us to win. Ultimately, to put a good product on the field. That’s really what they want,” Monken said.

After two road games, the Browns will get their first regular-season look at that reception during Sunday’s home opener against Carolina. Watson has helped Cleveland get to 1-1, giving the team a chance to build some momentum.

But Sunday’s performance cannot be a one-week exception. Watson needs to keep the offense moving and avoid the mistakes that made the opener so difficult to watch.

Another productive game would strengthen Monken’s case for sticking with him. A return to the struggles from Jacksonville would give the calls for Shedeur Sanders fresh momentum. And likely some boos in Cleveland.

Watson has a chance to give the home crowd something to get behind. Backing up the Tampa Bay win with another strong performance would help change the conversation around both him and the Browns.