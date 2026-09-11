Browns Make Feelings Clear on Trading Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel’s back injury delayed a crowded quarterback decision for the Cleveland Browns. Andrew Berry’s latest comments suggest a trade remains one possible outcome.

The Browns general manager addressed Gabriel’s future ahead of Week 1, explaining that Cleveland had planned to keep all four quarterbacks before the second-year passer landed on injured reserve.

“We didn’t expect Dillon’s back injury to land him on injured reserve. It was a bit of a surprise close to the cut-down. And going into that, we were expecting to carry four,” Berry said in an interview with ESPN Cleveland. “Roster decisions really depend on where you are and how guys have performed throughout the year.”

Cleveland placed Gabriel on injured reserve with a designation to return, leaving Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster. Gabriel must miss at least four games, making Week 5 his earliest possible return rather than a guaranteed activation date.

Browns Throw Down on Importance of QB Position

When Gabriel is healthy, the Browns will have to determine where he fits. Berry made clear that keeping another quarterback can serve more than one purpose.

“We’ll make the decision when the time comes, but as a general rule of thumb — and I think you’re starting to see it as more of a trend in the league, with other teams keeping four this year — it’s the most important position in sports,” Berry said. “Both in terms of driving winning and in terms of having a productive player you don’t have an immediate need for, turning it into something else your team does need.”

That leaves room for Gabriel to remain in Cleveland or become a trade option if another team needs help. Berry did not commit to either direction.

“You have a number of developmental spots anyway. That’s the highest leverage — if you have a promising young quarterback or a quarterback you want to find out about, that’s higher leverage than any other developmental position,” Berry said.

Dillon Gabriel Faces Uncertain Place in Browns QB Room

Gabriel’s rookie season offered more evidence of a potential backup than a long-term answer under center. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He generally avoided costly turnovers, but Cleveland needed more than ball security. Gabriel averaged just 5.1 yards per attempt, and his longest completion covered just 26 yards.

Those limitations explain why Watson and Sanders emerged as the primary competitors for the starting job this offseason. Gabriel still has developmental value, but his path to meaningful snaps in Cleveland is difficult to identify.

Watson gets the first opportunity, with Sanders positioned to take over if the offense struggles. How quickly that could happen remains uncertain. The schedule creates an obvious pressure point. Cleveland opens with road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hosting the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

If the Browns return home 0-2 with Watson struggling, he could face a loud chorus of boos before the offense settles into its first possession. Calls for Sanders would only grow, potentially reshaping the quarterback room before Gabriel is even eligible to return.

Browns Leave Door Open for Deshaun Watson Extension

Berry also declined to rule out extending Watson, whose future remains tied to whether he can finally deliver consistent production for Cleveland.

“In terms of the future, candidly, it remains to be seen for any player whose contract is expiring. I think performance is a big part of that,” Berry said.

Winning the starting job gives him an opportunity to change the conversation. Keeping it will require results. The broader question is whether any quarterback currently in Cleveland can establish himself as the long-term answer.

The Browns may ultimately have to look elsewhere. They hold two first-round picks in 2027 after acquiring the Rams’ selection in the Myles Garrett trade, giving Berry additional resources to pursue a passer near the top of the draft.