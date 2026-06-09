Browns Make Final Call on Dillon Gabriel Drama

Dillon Gabriel finally has a jersey number to call his own. Whether he still has a place in the Cleveland Browns’ plans is a much bigger question.

Gabriel will wear No. 6 after giving up No. 8 to newly acquired edge rusher Jared Verse. Verse arrived in Cleveland as the centerpiece of the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

The change gives Gabriel a number to call his own — for now. It does not guarantee he will be wearing it when the regular season begins. Gabriel wore No. 8 throughout his rookie season, but that number became a point of confusion after Verse began wearing it during offseason workouts.

NFL rules allow players on opposite sides of the ball to share a number while rosters are expanded. However, the Browns needed to resolve the duplication before the regular season. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo previously reported that Cleveland was waiting for league approval to change Gabriel’s number. The Browns have now landed on No. 6, which was previously worn by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Browns announced Owusu-Koramoah won’t play this season.

Verse will retain No. 8, the number he wore during his first two NFL seasons with the Rams.

Dillon Gabriel Faces Uncertain Future With Browns

Gabriel entered offseason workouts behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders in the broader quarterback conversation. Head coach Todd Monken has publicly described the Browns as having two starting-level quarterbacks, with Watson and Sanders receiving most of the reps in the competition.

Gabriel and rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green have been left fighting for the remaining opportunities behind them. Cleveland is unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster. Watson’s contract makes him difficult to move, while Sanders will more than likely remain in the mix as either the starter or prominent backup. Green, as a recent draft pick with intriguing physical tools, could also be difficult to expose to waivers.

That leaves Gabriel as a potential odd man out, an outcome that appeared possible immediately after the Browns drafted Green. Cleveland indicated after the draft that it was not actively looking to trade Gabriel, but that stance does not guarantee him a roster spot.

Gabriel finished his rookie season with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. The former third-round pick started six games but won just once before Sanders took over the job.

Dillon Gabriel Focused on Running His Own Race

Gabriel has tried to block out the speculation surrounding his standing with the Browns.

“I’m just running my own race and focus on what I can control and that’s mastering my reps and doing it at a high level,” Gabriel said in April.

Gabriel’s accuracy, experience and ability to operate an offense could make him attractive to another team looking for quarterback depth. A trade would allow the Browns to recover something for a player who might otherwise be squeezed off the roster.

Cleveland could also waive Gabriel and attempt to bring him back on the practice squad. However, that path would require him to clear waivers, giving the rest of the league an opportunity to claim him first.

For now, Gabriel has a new jersey number and a spot in the Browns’ quarterback room. Whether he keeps both through the end of the summer remains unsettled.