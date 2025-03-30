Hi, Subscriber

Browns Make Final Call on Trading for Top Pick

The Cleveland Browns are unlikely to move up to No. 1 to draft Cam Ward.
The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, but there’s been some speculation about the team moving up to the top spot.

The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick. All signs point to the Titans selecting quarterback Cam Ward, who has separated himself as the top passer in the draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported recently that the asking price would be high if a team wants to move up.

“The Titans have become increasingly impressed with Ward and, while they are expected to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick, it now would take an even stronger package to acquire the draft’s top selection,” Schefter said.

The Browns held a private workout with Ward and like what he brings to the table. However, the team does not plan to swap spots with the Titans.

“Browns GM Andrew Berry told local reporters at the league meetings in Palm Beach that it’s unlikely the team trades up to the No. 1 pick amid speculation the Titans are open to trading back,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN wrote on X.

Berry did not shut down the idea of trading back and building up their draft capital.

“We’re pretty much open to anything that can be advantageous to us,” Berry said.

Shedeur Sanders Likely Option for Browns at No. 2

If the Browns stay at No. 2, the likely pick for Cleveland will be Shedeur Sanders. He’s considered the top option after Ward and the Browns desperately need a solution to their quarterback conundrum. Kenny Pickett — who the Browns recently traded for — is currently the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

There’s been some chatter about Sanders and his famous father — Deion Sanders — not wanting to play in Cleveland. But Deion recently cleared that up this week.

“Shedeur has told me, he’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Sanders told Skip Bayless. “If it’s New York it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans, if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”

Sanders delivered a standout season at Colorado, throwing for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. He played a key role in leading the Buffaloes to a surprising 9-4 finish, surpassing preseason expectations and turning heads across the college football world.

Before transferring to Colorado, Sanders spent two seasons at Jackson State, where he guided the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC championships. In 2022, he earned SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors and received the prestigious Deacon Jones Trophy, recognizing him as the nation’s top HBCU player.

Deshaun Watson Likely Done With Browns

The Browns’ current quarterback dilemma stems from their failed blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson in 2022. Cleveland gave up three first-round picks as part of a massive deal for Watson, who has started just 19 games in three seasons due to suspension and injuries. He’s gone 9-10 in those appearances.

Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract runs through 2026, but it’s likely he’s already thrown his last pass as the Browns’ starting quarterback. He’s currently recovering from an Achilles injury and is expected to miss most — if not all — of the upcoming season.

Watson has been active on social media lately, documenting his recovery. But if the Browns rebuild their quarterback room this offseason as expected, he’s not likely to be part of the plan moving forward.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

