Deion Sanders Takes Firm Stance on Shedeur Playing for Browns

If the Cleveland Browns select Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft, Deion Sanders will be happy for his son.

Sanders is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in April. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the heavy favorite to be the first overall pick but Sanders will be a target of the many quarterback-needy teams at the top of the first round.

Much has been made about Coach Prime’s influence on Shedeur’s NFL future. He said previously that there were some franchises he would not allow his son to play for. However, Deion seems to have to have softened on that stance.

“Shedeur has told me, he’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go,” Sanders told Skip Bayless. “If it’s New York it’s New York, if it’s Tennessee, if it’s Cleveland, if it’s still the Raiders, if it’s New Orleans, if it’s any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback I’m happy with it, man. Because I know what he’s going to do to the organization.”

Shedeur Sanders Claps Back Over Pre-Draft Critcism

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick and are a logical destination for Sanders. Cleveland has missed out on some veteran quarterback targets and need to find their quarterback of the future.

That said, Sanders draft stock has slid in recent weeks, with some expressing doubt about his ability as a quarterback and leader. NFL Insider Josina Anderson cited a quarterbacks coach from a team with a top pick as saying Sanders came off “brash” and “arrogant” in his pre-draft interviews.

But Sanders — and his dad — has grown accustomed to critcism and know how to deal with it.

“We always understood to block out the noise, even from Jackson State and Colorado,” Shedeur told NFL Network. “There’s a lot of critics, there’s a lot of hate. But we know what to do. We know how to handle that in every way, so we remain happy. … Either you’re gonna be watching or you’re gonna be talking about it. It’s gonna be one of the two, so I’d rather be the one getting talked about than the one just watching, hating on another guy.”

Browns to Have Private Workout With Shedeur Sanders

The Browns are eager to get a closer look at Sanders and will be having a private workout with the Colorado quarterback soon. Cleveland has already worked out other top quarterback prospects Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Draft in private workouts.

Sanders had a stellar year at Colorado, passing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record last season that exceeded expectations.

Before playing for the Buffaloes, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State, leading the program to a pair of SWAC titles. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 and was also awarded the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation’s top HBCU player.