Browns Make $20 Million Move With Rookie Pass-Catcher

The Cleveland Browns have officially locked up their final unsigned rookie.

First-round wide receiver KC Concepcion signed his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday. The deal is worth roughly $20 million and includes a fifth-year team option. Concepcion was the last of Cleveland’s 10 draft picks to sign, completing the team’s rookie class before training camp.

The Browns selected Concepcion with the No. 24 overall pick. He had participated in the team’s offseason program despite remaining unsigned, so there was little concern about the situation becoming a prolonged standoff.

The Browns signed eight members of their draft class at the start of rookie minicamp. Second-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren later agreed to his deal, leaving Concepcion as the only unsigned selection.

Rookie contracts are largely determined by draft position under the NFL’s wage scale. Negotiations can still take time because of details involving guarantees, payment schedules and offset language. Concepcion’s deal was completed well before training camp, allowing the Browns to avoid any unnecessary uncertainty surrounding one of their most important offseason additions.

Browns Have Big Plans for KC Concepcion

Concepcion spent two seasons at NC State before transferring to Texas A&M. He caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns during his final college season. He also contributed as a return specialist and can run the ball on gadget plays, giving the Browns several ways to get the ball into his hands.

Cleveland also selected Washington receiver Denzel Boston in the second round, adding two young targets to a group that includes Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond.

“Both of us can take the top off, both of us can make plays in the red zone,” Boston said after being drafted. “And, also, we both got a little bit of YAC [yards after catch] on us. I think that with all that together, I think we’re going to be able to change a lot when it comes to that.”

Cleveland’s receiving corps was among the NFL’s weakest units last season, offering little consistency or production. Jerry Jeudy led the Browns’ wide receivers with only 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns while dropping 10 passes.

KC Concepcion Draws Zay Flowers Comparison

Concepcion should have an opportunity to earn a significant role immediately. Browns head coach Todd Monken has compared some aspects of Concepcion’s game to Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers. Monken was previously the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

“There are some traits that are similar to (Flowers),” Monken said of Concepcion. “But I love when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in that, in terms of how he practiced, what he brings in every day. And if you’re looking for that comparison, that I can compare, I believe he’s going to bring that like Zay did.”

Much of the wide receiver production will depend on the quarterback situation. It’s been unstable for the Browns over the past few years, cycling through multiple passers every season. The Browns are hoping they’ll be able to settle on either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson out of the gate and be able to find some continuity for Concepcion and the rest of the pass-catchers.