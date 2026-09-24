Former Browns QB Prepping for Comeback

Robert Griffin III wants back in the NFL, and his daughters are helping fuel the former Cleveland Browns quarterback’s latest comeback push.

“My Girls said they want to see Daddy play football again so tell your favorite team to call,” Griffin wrote on Instagram.

The message drew encouragement from Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who offered a brief response.

“My Dawg!” Sanders commented.

One fan floated the idea of a reunion with Washington, where Griffin began his NFL career. Marcus Mariota is slated to start for the Commanders with Jayden Daniels injured.

“RG3 in Washington would probably be the craziest comeback ever in history. I’d love to watch it,” the fan said.

Griffin, 36, faces a considerable hurdle in making that happen. His last NFL appearance came with the Baltimore Ravens on December 2, 2020, putting him nearly six years removed from game action.

Robert Griffin III Recently Pitched Himself for NFL Opportunity

Griffin had already made his case for another chance after the Atlanta Falcons’ 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

He criticized the performances of Cooper Rush and Jack Strand, questioning why teams dealing with quarterback injuries weren’t turning to more experienced options. Griffin included himself alongside Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill, arguing they could provide “the veteran presence in the room to stabilize teams when their QB goes down.”

Whether a club would trust him after such a long layoff is another matter. His experience comes with a substantial gap since he last faced an NFL pass rush.

Griffin’s career began with considerably different expectations. Washington selected the former Baylor Heisman Trophy winner No. 2 overall in 2012, and he earned Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors that season.

Injuries disrupted that trajectory. His lone season with Cleveland came in 2016, when a shoulder injury limited him to five starts. He threw for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions before the Browns released him the following March.

Robert Griffin III Also Pursued Olympic Opportunity

Griffin’s interest in competing again has extended beyond the NFL. Earlier this year, he pursued a spot in USA Football’s national team program with an eye toward the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where flag football will make its Olympic debut.

USA Football named Griffin to its initial 24-player men’s roster in March. That group was competing for places on the 2026 world championship team, giving him a chance to learn the international game ahead of the Olympics.

However, Griffin withdrew from the selection process in May. He said a commitment honoring military veterans would prevent him from attending training camp and that missing it would be unfair to the other players competing for spots.

Griffin has built a second career in sports media, working as a college football analyst for Fox Sports after a stint with ESPN. He also co-hosts the “Outta Pocket with RG3” podcast with his wife, Grete, discussing the NFL, college football and broader sports topics while regularly interviewing players and other prominent sports figures.