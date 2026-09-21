Ex-Browns QB Petitions for Roster Spot After Week 2

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III wants another NFL opportunity, and he believes the Atlanta Falcons provided a compelling reason to make the call.

Griffin took aim at Atlanta’s quarterback play following Sunday’s 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, arguing that teams dealing with injuries should consider veteran quarterbacks such as himself.

“When Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are stinking it up in Atlanta it makes zero sense that QBs like Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill and myself aren’t the veteran presence in the room to stabilize teams when their QB goes down. These guys were playing for Carolina today,” Griffin wrote on X.

Griffin has the resume, although his last NFL appearance is approaching its sixth anniversary. The former Heisman Trophy winner was the No. 2 pick in 2012 and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with Washington before injuries derailed his rise.

His lone season with Cleveland came in 2016, when a shoulder injury limited him to five starts. Griffin passed for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 190 rushing yards and two scores. The Browns released him the following March.

Griffin later spent three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. His last NFL snaps came against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 2, 2020, when he started in place of Lamar Jackson and suffered a hamstring injury. Now 36, Griffin is making his availability known.

Kevin Stefanski Faces Another Quarterback Mess With Falcons

Former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is familiar with trying to hold an offense together through quarterback problems. His new situation in Atlanta has offered little relief.

With Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. unavailable, the Falcons started Rush against Carolina before turning to undrafted rookie Strand in the third quarter. Neither could get the offense moving consistently.

Rush completed 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Strand’s first NFL pass was tipped, intercepted and returned for a touchdown, extending Carolina’s lead to 34-3.

The Falcons are 0-2 and have yet to run an offensive play in the red zone through two games. When asked about that drought, Stefanski pointed directly to ball security.

“Turning the ball over,” Stefanski said. “You have to maintain your drives.”

He also offered a blunt assessment of the performance.

“There’s no way to win in NFL playing like that,” Stefanski said.

Atlanta has little time to sort through its options before visiting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Deshaun Watson Gives Browns Reason to Stay the Course

The Browns left Week 2 with a stronger case for sticking with their starting quarterback.

Deshaun Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He connected with Denzel Boston for a 55-yard score and Blake Whiteheart for the go-ahead touchdown as Cleveland rallied in the second half.

The performance puts Watson in position to retain the job for Week 3, although Todd Monken stopped short of formally naming him the starter immediately afterward. Instead, Monken pushed back when asked about the next game.

“I’m gonna enjoy this win and I thought he played his (expletive) off,” Monken said. “I’m gonna leave it at that. I’m so happy for him.”

Shedeur Sanders remains the alternative, but Watson gave Cleveland a reason to keep the current arrangement heading into its September 27 home opener against Carolina.