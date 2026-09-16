Former Browns Starter Gets Vikings Audition

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford is getting another chance to make his case for an NFL roster spot.

Ford worked out for the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, joining fellow running backs Kenny McIntosh and Ulysses Bentley. The visit follows a brief stint with the Washington Commanders, who signed Ford in March but released him before the regular season.

It has been a difficult stretch for Ford, who once carried a significant share of Cleveland’s offense. The 2022 fifth-round pick rushed for 813 yards in 2023 and added 319 receiving yards, scoring nine total touchdowns. He followed that with 565 rushing yards and a career-best 5.4 yards per carry in 2024.

But Cleveland’s investment in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson left Ford with a shrinking role. He took a pay cut to remain with the Browns for 2025, reducing his salary from $3.49 million to a guaranteed $1.75 million.

Ford finished his final Cleveland season with just 73 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding 26 catches for 103 yards. A shoulder injury sent him to injured reserve on December 9, and he left in free agency after four seasons with the Browns.

The Vikings workout gives Ford another opening, although a visit alone does not guarantee a contract.

Browns Add Backfield Help After Dylan Sampson Injury

While Ford searches for his next team, the Browns are already adjusting their backfield after losing Sampson in the opener. Cleveland placed the second-year running back on injured reserve Tuesday following the knee injury he suffered in Jacksonville. He must miss at least four games, leaving the Browns without a receiving option and change of pace behind Judkins.

The Browns promoted Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad to the active roster and added former New York Giants running back Eric Gray to the practice squad. McLaughlin joins Judkins and Raheim Sanders as Cleveland works through its options without Sampson.

McLaughlin brings experience from three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He rushed for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns on 226 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He also caught 59 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

That receiving experience could help replace part of Sampson’s role. But Cleveland needs a running game that can keep the offense on schedule, especially with uncertainty at quarterback.

Quinshon Judkins Struggles as Browns Offense Stalls

The Browns managed little offense through three quarters of their 34-10 loss to Jacksonville, falling behind 31-0 before finally getting on the scoreboard.

Even their first points required a lift from special teams. Sanders’ 74-yard kickoff return set up a field goal, but Cleveland still entered the fourth quarter trailing 34-3. Deshaun Watson’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Denzel Boston came with just 1:52 remaining.

Quinshon Judkins managed 33 yards on 12 carries, averaging 2.8 yards per carry. His longest run went just 5 yards. Watson has absorbed much of the criticism, but Cleveland’s problems went beyond the quarterback. The Browns committed 11 penalties for 75 yards and turned the ball over twice, repeatedly making an already difficult afternoon worse.

“We got to play better around him,” coach Todd Monken said. “We got to call it better, and he’s got to play better.”

Monken expects Watson to start against Tampa Bay in Week 2. Getting Judkins going would give that decision a better chance of working, particularly with Sampson unavailable and the Browns trying to avoid an 0-2 start.