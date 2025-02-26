Browns Trade Proposal Moves Garrett to Bears for Valuable Pick

Any team in the NFL would love to have Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. The issue, however, is that Garrett said that if the Browns trade him, he wants to play for a contender. If there are 10 contending teams around the NFL, that might be a lot, making it more difficult to move him than it may seem.

A player of Garrett’s caliber would require a team moving a massive haul. Factor that in with him wanting to play with a team that has a chance to win, and the Browns will have to get creative if they grant his wish.

In a trade proposal from Alex Kay of Bleacher Report, the Browns would move him to the Chicago Bears, a team that isn’t necessarily a “contender.” Kay had the Bears sending out the No. 10 pick in the draft, a pick the Browns could be intrigued with.

“The Chicago Bears hold the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and have some tough decisions to make with it. They can choose to stand pat and start off the Ben Johnson era with a first-round rookie or take a bold gamble by dealing it for one of the several disgruntled veterans seeking a trade this offseason… “But they could benefit even more by going all-in to pry Myles Garrett away from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett made it clear in his trade request that he wants to land with a contender. While the Bears don’t exactly fit the bill after missing the playoffs for three consecutive years, they’re brimming upside and look to be on the cusp of breaking out with Johnson now at the helm,” Kay wrote.

Andrew Berry Doubled Down on His Stance

The Cleveland Browns and Andrew Berry have already made it known that they don’t plan to trade Garrett. Moving on from one of the best players in franchise history wouldn’t sit well with many fans, but there isn’t much more the Browns could do for him.

Garrett wants to win, and Cleveland can’t offer him that.

However, Berry made it known again at the NFL Scouting Combine that he doesn’t plan to move him.

“He’s a huge part of our organization. Really good person,” Berry said during his opening comments, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com. “He’s an awesome player. Understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles as a part of the organization is best for the Browns.”

Garrett Willing to Make Things Uncomfortable

It’d be unfortunate to see Garrett go out in bad fashion with the Cleveland Browns, but a player can only take so much. He said he’s willing to do whatever he needs to for the Browns to trade him, perhaps making this an uncomfortable situation to look out for.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”