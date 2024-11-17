Browns Linked to $75 Million QB as Deshaun Watson Replacement

Deshaun Watson is unlikely to remain the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback moving forward, which will lead to the team evaluating its options this offseason.

The draft is always an option and the Browns could have a shot at one of the top passers if they keep on their current trajectory after a 2-7 start. But if Cleveland seeks a bridge option, Seattle Seahawks veteran Geno Smith has been touted as a potential option for the Browns.

Smith — along with embattled New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and backup Drew Locke — were mentioned by Zac Jackson of The Athletic as options for the Browns next season.

“Seattle would save $25 million by cutting Smith in early 2025, so maybe the Browns take on Smith as a bridge quarterback and potential lottery ticket,” Jackson said. (Jameis) Winston doesn’t have a contract for next year, and second-year backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson is just a backup. If the Browns can’t draft a blue-chip prospect, look for a veteran bridge quarterback to lead the room. Cleveland is likely shopping in the Smith/Daniel Jones/Winston/Drew Lock aisle.”

Smith has been named a Pro Bowler the last two seasons. He’s taken a step back this season, at least in terms of taking care of the ball. Smith has passed for 2,560 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through nine games.

Deshaun Watson Likely Done With Browns

The 2020 blockbuster trade for Watson has become a massive failure and the Browns are now forced to deal with the fallout. What remains for Cleveland is two more years with salary-cap hits of $72.9 million each year that are fully guaranteed.

Watson is on the mend from a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s the second consecutive season-ending injury for Watson, who played in just six games last season due to shoulder issues.

He didn’t play great prior to the injury, completing just over 63% of his passes for 1,148 yards, 5 touchdowns, 3 interceptions. The Browns have been non-committal on if Watson will resume his starting role when he returns from injury.

“Our focus with Deshaun I would say for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury is first and foremost with the recovery and to make sure that he gets healthy from the Achilles injury,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on November 6. “Everything else we’ll deal with at a later moment.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston Gets Another Chance to Prove Himself

The Browns have turned the starting job over to veteran Jameis Winston. His first start was tremendous, passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns during a win against the Baltimore Ravens.

But Winston had the turnover bug in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers before the bye week. Winston tossed a trio of interceptions in the 27-10 loss, leading to questions about the Browns’ starting QB situation once again. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said they’d be sticking with Winston.

“I think any player with reps and with time certainly has the ability to settle in or get more comfortable with what we’re doing,” Stefanski said. “And everything we do with our players, certainly the quarterback position, you want to make sure they’re comfortable with him. So, Jameis has been here since the spring. We’ve gotten to know him really well on the field as well as off the field, so I think you’re getting to know his comfort level with a lot of things more so with the more reps that he takes.”

The Browns entered their Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints as a 1.5-point favorite.