The Browns Are Getting Destroyed for Blowout Promotion

The Cleveland Browns are dangling a $50,000 prize tied to a blowout victory, and some fans aren’t buying the premise.

The team promoted a DUDE Wipes giveaway for their home opener that would pay one fan if the Browns beat the Carolina Panthers by at least 22 points.

The graphic featured a 22-0 scoreboard and the words: “Blowouts happen.”

The timing invited an easy response. Cleveland is five days removed from a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which the Browns trailed 31-0 before getting on the board.

Browns Fans Rip Decision to Promote Blowout Giveaway

Some fans questioned why the Browns would invite that conversation after their own lopsided loss.

“There’s no way you just posted this nonsense,” one fan wrote.

Another directed the criticism at whoever approved the promotion.

“To the social team: if any of you thought that this was a horrible idea to post, you were right. Please show this comment to the boss that didn’t listen.”

“Dude Wipes money has never been safer,” another added.

Others took aim at Cleveland’s chances of winning by the required margin, with Deshaun Watson catching another round of criticism.

“Deshaun is more likely to throw 22 interceptions than us winning by 22.”

The Browns have been more than a touchdown underdog for their first two games. Cleveland is currently listed as a slight home underdog against the Panthers.

Browns Have Plenty to Fix Before Panthers Game

The opener provided little ammunition for anyone expecting Cleveland to run away with a game. Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Jacksonville. His touchdown came on a 46-yard connection with rookie Denzel Boston with 1:52 remaining, long after the outcome had been decided.

Cleveland managed just 95 net yards and five first downs in the first half. The Browns finished with two turnovers and 11 penalties for 75 yards, repeatedly making an already difficult afternoon worse. Jacksonville scored four touchdowns on its first six possessions. Those struggles left Cleveland chasing the game almost from the start.

Head coach Todd Monken acknowledged the performance fell short after reviewing the film. He pointed to communication and operational problems while assigning responsibility to himself, his staff and the players.

“At the end of the day, you are what you put on tape. What we put on film is me, our coaching staff, and our players. And it was below the line,” Monken said. “From an operational standpoint, from a communication standpoint, Browns hurting Browns.”

Monken nevertheless backed Watson to start against Tampa Bay, citing encouraging plays and the limited time he had received all the first-team practice reps.

Cleveland visits the Buccaneers on September 20 before hosting Carolina in its September 27 home opener. The Browns have another game to show progress before the promotion’s 22-point target comes into play.