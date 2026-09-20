Browns Defender Facing NFL Discipline After On-Field Altercation

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit could face an NFL fine after an on-field altercation with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs on Sunday.

The two got tangled up following a short Buccaneers run. Delpit appeared to jab Wirfs in the face before Wirfs responded with blows of his own. Cleveland cornerback Myles Harden eventually came in to help break it up. Officials called both players for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The exchange puts both players at risk of additional punishment through the league’s review process.

The NFL’s Week 1 disciplinary report included 20 fines. Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley was docked $12,537 for an infraction classified under striking, kicking, tripping or kneeing, offering a recent reference point for potential discipline involving physical contact.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams each received $11,941 fines for taunting. Delpit’s potential penalty would depend on how the NFL classifies his actions.

Delpit has been fined before. He received an $11,255 taunting fine following Cleveland’s November 2024 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That incident involved Delpit pulling away receiver George Pickens’ mouthpiece.

Grant Delpit Remains Key Piece of Browns Defense

Delpit was active early against Tampa Bay, including a sack of Baker Mayfield. His ability to play near the line of scrimmage and handle coverage responsibilities remains valuable to Cleveland’s defense.

His July extension was worth $48 million over three years, including $35 million guaranteed.

It was Delpit’s second extension with Cleveland, following the deal he signed in December 2023. The Browns selected him No. 44 overall out of LSU in 2020, but an Achilles injury wiped out his rookie season. He returned in 2021 and entered this season with seven interceptions and 6.5 sacks.

Now one of Cleveland’s longest-tenured players, Delpit has made clear that staying with the organization comes with an obligation to produce better results.

“I haven’t done enough, we haven’t won enough,” Delpit said when discussing his latest extension.

Browns Defense Seeking Response After Rough Opener

Cleveland entered Tampa Bay looking for a much better showing after a difficult start to the post-Myles Garrett era.

The Jaguars scored touchdowns on four of their first six possessions in a 34-10 Week 1 victory. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes before halftime and added another early in the third quarter, stretching Jacksonville’s lead to 31-0.

Cleveland generated just one sack and two quarterback hits, leaving its secondary with little help from the pass rush.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg accepted responsibility for the performance and said the corrections had to include both coaching and execution.

“Anytime things don’t go the way you want it to, you own it and you fight like hell to fix it,” Rutenberg said.

Rutenberg also faced questions about the increased use of zone coverage, emphasizing that his priority was finding the best ways to use his players. Against Mayfield and the Buccaneers, the Browns needed those adjustments to translate into stops.

The Browns return home in Week 3 to face the Carolina Panthers.