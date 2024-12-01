Steelers-Browns Produces 4 Fines Combining for Over $55,000

The Week 12 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns produced several fines according to NFL Operations and the gameday accountability department. Shockingly, none of them involved wide receiver George Pickens or cornerback Greg Newsome II — who wrestled each other off the field on the final play, forcing NFL officials to separate them.

“[Cornerback] Donte Jackson was fined $22,511 for using his helmet and [defensive back] Damontae Kazee was fined $11,255 for a late hit during the TNF game in Cleveland,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo relayed on November 30 for the Steelers side of things.

NFL reporter Arye Pulli shared video of Jackson’s “unnecessary roughness” infringement on X.

Per NFL Operations, there were also two fines for Browns players in Week 12.

Safety Grant Delpit was penalized $11,255 for “unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting)” in the fourth quarter, while linebacker Jordan Hicks incurred a $10,378 forfeiture for a roughing the passer penalty that was flagged for the “body weight” rule.

In total, these four punishments added up to nearly $55,400 in fines, at $55,399.

NFL Chooses to Overlook Hail Mary Scuffle Between Steelers WR George Pickens & Browns CB Greg Newsome

The on-field referees did not throw any flags as Newsome and Pickens grappled and fought their way out of the back of the end zone on the Steelers’ Hail Mary attempt.

Based on the comments of head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Russell Wilson, it’s clear that Pittsburgh felt Newsome initiated the contact that led to this fourth quarter scuffle.

“I think, unfortunately, I believe [Pickens] was getting pushed out [of bounds] when he was trying to get to the spot,” Wilson said on November 27, backing his wide receiver. “So, it’s an unfortunate situation. He was trying to get to the spot where I threw it to, and he got carried out the end zone.”

Similarly, Tomlin hinted that he felt Newsome prevented Pickens from doing his job on that specific play.

And yet, with the game on the line, the NFL chose to overlook this incident. It’s not overly surprising that they “let the players play” in the final seconds, being that referees are often criticized for calling key penalties in crucial moments, but fines were expected.

For the league office to totally ignore this fight as if it didn’t happen — that’s a bit surprising.

Either way, the Steelers have already shifted their focus to the Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

George Pickens & Ja’Marr Chase Headline ‘Keys’ to Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 13

Steelers Wire writer Andrew Vasquez posted five offensive and five defensive keys to the game ahead of Pittsburgh’s Week 13 matchup with the Bengals. Star wide receivers Pickens and Ja’Marr Chase were a big part of each list.

“Double-cover WR Ja’Marr Chase early and often,” Vasquez first advised on the defensive side.

“Tee Higgins should be blanketed by lockdown cornerback Joey Porter Jr., while Ja’Marr Chase could be doubled with Donte Jackson and Minkah Fitzpatrick,” he went on to explain. Vasquez’s plan also involved rookie linebacker Payton Wilson keeping a close eye on Bengals running back Chase Brown throughout the game.

On the flip side, Vasquez urged Pittsburgh to “get George Pickens involved early” in the outing.

“This game could very well result in a shootout, as the Cincinnati Bengal’’ offense is first in passing yards per game,” he noted. Adding that “the Steelers should rely on their alpha WR to carry their offense to victory.”