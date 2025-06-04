Browns Advised to Cut Ties With $26 Million First-Round Pick Ahead of Season

The Cleveland Browns are resetting for the future, which provides the franchise an opportunity to move on from personnel at key positions.

One such player is cornerback Greg Newsome II, a former first-round pick who is one year shy of free agency. Cleveland exercised a fifth-year option on Newsome’s deal, which pays him $13 million in 2025 on top of the $13 million he made across his first four years in the league.

That isn’t an overly pricey salary for a quality defensive back. However, Newsome is coming off of a down year hampered by injury and is a luxury in the Browns’ secondary that they don’t really need. Pro Bowler Denzel Ward commands one side of the field, while Martin Emerson Jr. handles outside responsibilities on the other.

Newsome became the nickel cornerback last year, where he will likely play in 2025 if he remains on the roster through the preseason. But Cleveland can get cheaper without giving up much in the form of performance by transitioning to third-year cornerback Cameron Mitchell in that spot.

Greg Newsome II Presents Browns With Potentially Lose-Lose Situation in 2025

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report named Newsome as the player the Browns should most consider trading before the regular season begins in September.