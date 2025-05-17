Browns Make $6.7 Million Announcement on Rookie Pass-Catcher

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr., officially locking him in.

The Browns selected Fannin No. 67 overall after a record-setting college career at Bowling Green. Fannin broke the FBS tight end record for receiving yards (1,555), receptions (117), receiving yards per game (119.6) and receptions per game (9) last season.

Fannin’s four-year deal is worth $6.7 million, according to Jordan Schultz.

The #Browns and third-round TE Harold Fannin Jr. have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $6.7M contract, per source. Fannin set FBS single-season records for receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,555) by a TE at Bowling Green last season. pic.twitter.com/A14Sc3zIxk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 16, 2025

Fannin comes with a lot of upside for the Browns, who are expected to use more multiple-tight-end sets next year as they rework their offense. He’s a weapon in the passing game and will work alongside former Pro Bowler David Njoku. Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and Tre’ McKitty are also on the depth chart.

Fannin is also just 20 years old, which impressed the Browns’ brass.

“Here is a 20-year-old pass catcher who’s playing at a mid-major and he’s the guy that everybody knows that they have to stop and whether he goes to College Station or at Penn State, he’s the best player,” general manager Andrew Berry said. “That weighs heavily. There are very few skill players that can do that later in their college career. And for him to be able to do that with maybe not a dynamic supporting cast, at 20 years old, it’s very impressive.”

Multiple Browns Draft Picks Remain Unsigned

With Fannin inking his deal, the Browns have signed three members of their rookie class. Carson Schwesinger and Dylan Sampson signed their deals during rookie minicamp. Rookies can participate in the offseason program without being officially under contract but have to be locked in by training camp.

Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, rookie contracts are largely standardized. However, contract language related to guaranteed money and signing bonus payout schedules is a common sticking point.

First-round pick Mason Graham, running back Quinshon Judkins, and quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders remain unsigned.

“They’ve all got to come up the learning curve quickly,” Berry said. “They’re in a new system, they’re in a new environment, they’re learning new skills kind of on the job. And Kevin’s message to them during the first team meeting was, hey, your focus is — I’m going to sound like a broken record here — but it’s to make the team, nobody here has made the team yet. So it’s making the team. And then after that, it’s earning a role.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Jokes About Contract Value

Play

Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick, which would have come with a nice payday. But as a fifth-round pick, Sanders will take a much lower number. His contract is projected to be worth approximately $4.6 million, with a signing bonus of around $446,553.

Sanders isn’t exactly hurting for money, although that’s likely hard to swallow. Thanks to his large following, he’s has multiple endorsement opportunities and made a solid chunk of change at Colorado thanks to his NIL deals.

Sanders did not get jersey No. 2, which he wore in college. Instead, Sanders will wear No. 12. He laughed when asked if he’d try to buy his old jersey number from wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

“I’m not trying to buy anything,” Sanders said. “My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.”