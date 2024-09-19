Browns Urged to Trade for Former TE Amid Njoku Uncertainty

The Cleveland Browns have a significant depth issue at tight end with David Njoku sidelined and a familiar face could help fill the void.

Njoku missed the Browns’ Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and he is unlikely to face the New York Giants on Sunday.

“I would say he’s unlikely this week,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday, September 18.

With Njoku out of the mix and Jordan Akins as the only tight end on the 53-man roster, Harrison Bryant has been pitched as a potential trade option for the Browns by Bleacher Report.

“Rookie tight end Brock Bowers continues to look like an instant star, and the Raiders have a stellar No. 2 tight end in 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer. This makes Bryant somewhat expendable, even though he’s a capable receiving threat,” Kristopher Knox of B/R wrote. “A reunion with Cleveland continues to make the most sense for Bryant. Cleveland’s starting tight end, David Njoku, is currently sidelined with an ankle sprain.”

Bryant started his career as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2020. He had 89 catches for 791 yards during his time in a Cleveland uniform. As noted by Bleacher Report, Bryant is buried on the Raiders depth chart but could be very useful for the Browns.

Browns Passing Game Getting on Track

The Browns passing game had a miserable Week 1 showing but took a step forward against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 186 yards and ran in a touchdown. He looked more comfortable in the pocket but a bit more consistency is needed.

“I think honestly, we left a lot of opportunities out there on the field, overall, all of us. And I think that we didn’t play a complete game,” Watson said on Wednesday, September 18. “And that’s our motto, especially going into this week is just, starting off fast like we did, but also, picking up speed as we go through the course of the game to add more points and try to get that lead a little bit bigger than what it was last week so the game don’t come down to what it did.”

Akins drew the start at tight end with Njoku sidelined. He had just one catch for 10 yards.

Deshaun Watson Seeking Connection With Amari Cooper

Getting the offense on track without Njoku is a tough task. He was named to the Pro Bowl last season after leader the Browns with 81 receptions, collecting 882 yards and 6 touchdowns.

With Njoku out of the mix, Amari Cooper is the go-to option for Watson. However, the two have lacked a connection early on this season.

Cooper has just 5 catches for 27 yards this season. It’s not from a lack of attention from Watson, who has targeted him a team-high 17 times. There have been a mix of drops and tough-to-catch passes among those targets.

“It’s part of the game. It sometimes depends on the defensive coordinators and the way they scheme. Sometimes it’s the way that the game is kind of playing out,” Watson said. “But, you know, we never lose faith in each other. And it’s a long season and we’re just gonna continue to work and figure it out. But when it do click, it’s definitely going to be very exciting for both of us.”

The Browns will look to make it two in a row against the Giants on Sunday.