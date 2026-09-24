Browns Hit With Humbling Jerry Jeudy Trade Projection

The Cleveland Browns could find a trade partner for Jerry Jeudy and still come away with an underwhelming return.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked Jeudy second on his trade board, projecting a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick in return.

That would put an underwhelming Day 3 price on a receiver who made the Pro Bowl just two seasons ago. Jeudy caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, establishing career highs in receptions and receiving yards during his first season in Cleveland.

His production fell to 50 catches for 602 yards and two touchdowns last season. At 27, Jeudy still has time to rebound, but his early involvement in the Browns’ offense has done little to strengthen his case.

“The Browns may still be motivated to move wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ahead of the trade deadline. The 2024 Pro Bowler spent his first two seasons in Cleveland as the team’s No. 1 receiver, but it’s clear that he’s sliding down the hierarchy,” Knox said. “Jeudy has been a quality receiver in the past, and his 2026 base salary of $1.5 million should appeal to contenders in need of receiver help.”

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts were dubbed potential suitors for Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy Fades as Browns Rookies Take Over

The Browns sounded certain about Jeudy’s place in the offense after drafting receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in April.

“Zero impact on Jerry. He’s our bell cow,” general manager Andrew Berry said.

Through two games, that description has been difficult to reconcile with the results. Jeudy has two catches for 26 yards. He went without a reception on one target during Sunday’s 23-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even as Deshaun Watson found enough offense to lead a second-half comeback.

The rookies are already carrying a larger share of the passing game. Boston caught five passes for 95 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay, while Concepcion added six catches for 28 yards. Both played more offensive snaps than Jeudy.

His demeanor has drawn attention, too. A clip of Jeudy appearing frustrated on the bench circulated during the game, and he did not appear to join the celebration after Blake Whiteheart’s go-ahead touchdown.

Browns May Still Need Jerry Jeudy

Two games may be too soon for Cleveland to decide it can afford to lose an experienced receiver. The Browns are still finding their footing under Todd Monken, and an offense struggling to sustain drives has fewer opportunities to spread the ball around.

“The moment that Jerry gets more targets, you’re all going to be asking me why Harold (Fannin) isn’t, or why isn’t KC. There’s only one football,” Monken said. “The opportunities arose for all of those guys because we were struggling to run the football as effectively as we needed to. And when that rises and we’re better at that, then Quinshon’s going to have more carries, right, and that’s going to be less opportunities for the outside guys. And Jerry’s opportunities will come. It’s just like I said, a little bit by game plan and others, that the ball just didn’t find him.”

Despite Monken’s sentiment, Cleveland has shown it will move an established receiver when it decides the return makes sense. In October 2024, the Browns sent Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2025 third-rounder and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

Jeudy still has time to reclaim a meaningful role. But if the next few games look like the first two, the Browns will have a stronger reason to listen carefully to offers.