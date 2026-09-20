Browns Must Make Move With Jerry Jeudy After Shutout

The Cleveland Browns are showing they can move forward without Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland’s supposed No. 1 receiver did not catch a pass during Sunday’s 23-19 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Deshaun Watson targeted him just once, leaving Jeudy with two receptions for 26 yards through the first two weeks.

The Browns should start exploring a trade, before Jeudy’s value completely craters. Their young pass-catchers are taking on larger roles, and keeping Jeudy around to watch the offense develop without him could become an increasingly difficult arrangement.

A clip of Jeudy appearing frustrated on the sideline circulated Sunday with the caption, “Jerry Jeudy doesn’t wanna be there.”

One sideline clip alone does not establish that Jeudy wants out or that he has become a locker-room problem. But if his involvement continues to shrink, Cleveland will have to manage the expectations of a veteran who entered the season expecting to lead the receiving corps.

It’s a small sample size, but a one-target afternoon during a win gives the Browns reason to consider whether Jeudy remains part of their plans. If another team sees a larger role for him, Cleveland should listen.

Browns’ Young Receivers Are Taking Over

The Browns have already invested in their next wave of offensive talent, and those players are getting opportunities to grow.

Rookie first-round pick KC Concepcion has become a frequent option on short throws, giving him chances to turn quick completions into bigger gains. Denzel Boston has supplied the scoring punch, catching two of Cleveland’s three touchdown passes during their 1-1 start, both covering more than 45 yards.

Boston finished Sunday with five catches for 95 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown that tied the game late in the third quarter. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. also remains central to the passing attack.

After the draft, general manager Andrew Berry insisted the additions would have “zero impact” on Jeudy.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach. Now don’t get me wrong. I’ll take Calvin Johnson if he’s out there, but we feel like we have a nice well-rounded room with speed, [yards after catch], contested-catch ability, separation. So we’re really pleased with the youth and talent in that group.”

That description bears little resemblance to Jeudy’s involvement through two weeks.

Deshaun Watson Gives Browns Offense Signs of Life

For at least a half Sunday, Cleveland showed it could put together a competent offense. Much of that came from Watson, who completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

After the Browns fell behind 16-6, Watson helped bring them back. His touchdown to Boston pulled Cleveland even, and a 17-yard scoring pass to Blake Whiteheart with 3:51 remaining provided the winning edge. The Browns then survived a lengthy lightning delay and stopped Tampa Bay’s final possession, improving to 1-1.

Todd Monken praised Watson afterward while acknowledging the offense still needs more from its running game.

“He’s doing it really without us running the ball very well,” Monken said. “We certainly have to do that, and it starts with me. I thought he was in control. I’m very happy for Deshaun. And I’m happy for our team. Nothing like a locker room after a win.”

Cleveland now returns home to face the Carolina Panthers on September 27.