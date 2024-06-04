Browns Have Had No Contact With Rumored Free Agent WR Target

The Cleveland Browns have been frequently mentioned as a potential landing spot for free agent Hunter Renfrow, but the team does not appear interested in the 28-year-old pass-catcher.

Renfrow is one of the top remaining free agent wide receivers on the market. However, the Browns appear content to enter training camp with their current crop of receivers, led by the trio of Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

“While the Browns could revisit things before training camp kicks off, the team has not had any contact with Renfrow,” Browns insider Brad Stainbrook of theOBR.com said.

Renfrow made the Pro Bowl in 2021 but has had a rough stretch since. He’s collected just 585 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Renfrow’s best year came during his Pro Bowl campaign. He snagged 103 catches for 1,038 yards and 9 touchdowns. Renfrow has played his entire career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Part of what made Renfrow an intriguing target for the Browns is his history with Deshaun Watson. The duo teamed up at Clemson, notably connecting on a last-second touchdown in the National Championship game.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the team would likely consider bringing in Renfrow if Watson wanted him around.

“Renfrow excelled with Watson at Clemson, catching the game-winning TD pass against Alabama with 1 second left for the national title. If Watson feels strongly about acquiring Renfrow, the Browns would at least consider it,” Cabot said on May 27.

Browns Made Trade for Jerry Jeudy

The Browns worked hard this offseason to improve their wide receiver depth. The team’s most notable move came in March with a trade for Jeudy.

Jeduy has never broken the 1,000-yard mark but has been close a few times. Over four seasons, he has collected 211 catches for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. After the trade, the Browns quickly inked him to a three-year extension, making him a key part of the future. Cleveland is banking on Jeudy ramping up his production following the change of scenery.

“When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in March when the deal was announced. “He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.

“At 24-years-old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come.”

Browns WR Elijah Moore Expects to be Among NFL’s Best

Jeudy will primarily team up with Cooper and Moore. Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.

Moore (59 catches, 640 yards) was a solid complementary piece. The Browns expect even more out of him this season. Moore recently voiced that he feels Cleveland has the potential to be one of the most explosive WR units in the league.

“Number one. If you’re not thinking that, you shouldn’t be playing,” Moore said on May 30. “Number one. We got a crazy group.”

Other receivers who will be in the mix include Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jamari Thrash, James Proche, Michael Woods, Jaelon Darden, Ahmarean Brown, Jalen Camp, and Matt Landers.