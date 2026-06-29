Insider Reveals Browns’ Outlook on Potential Shedeur Sanders Trade

The Cleveland Browns have done a lot of work to clean up their roster this offseason, but they still have a big question mark at the quarterback position heading into training camp. All signs point to Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battling for the starting job, with Dillon Gabriel also factoring into the mix.

As of right now, it seems like Watson has the inside track to be the team’s Week 1 starter, leading to questions about Sanders’ future with the team. As a result, Sanders’ name has popped up in trade rumors recently, but according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, it doesn’t sound like the Browns have any interest in trading him right now.

Browns Not Exploring Shedeur Sanders Trade

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Sanders drew a lot of attention before he even entered the NFL when he went from being a surefire first-round pick to falling all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After beginning the year buried behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel on the depth chart, Sanders eventually found his way under center midway through last season.

Once he ended up on the field, Sanders didn’t do much to show that he could be the Browns’ quarterback of the future (120/212, 1,400 YDS, 7 TD, 10 INT). As a result, the team appears open to giving Watson another shot, even though he has been a nightmare since arriving in town several years ago.

With Watson likely being the Week 1 starter, Sanders could very well find himself on the move, as there are several quarterback-needy teams across the league. However, it doesn’t sound like the team is shopping him, as head coach Todd Monken is a fan of Sanders. Beyond that, his trade value isn’t particularly high, and Cleveland would rather have a solid insurance option behind Watson in case he plays poorly or gets injured again.

“But the Browns are not expected to move Shedeur Sanders anytime soon, according to league sources, with head coach Todd Monken a believer in him and with Watson coming off consecutive lost seasons and with a deep injury history,” La Canfora reported. “’Monken likes this kid,’ one GM told SportsBoom. ‘Why would they trade him now?’”

Browns Shut Down Shedeur Sanders Trade Rumors

Sure, Sanders was a bit of a disappointment last season (even though he somehow earned a Pro Bowl selection), but there’s no sense giving up on him now. Watson isn’t exactly a sure thing if he wins the starting job, and even then, there’s no guarantee he will do that. Sanders could outperform him during training camp and the team’s preseason action to steal the gig right out from underneath him.

Sanders seems due to be at the center of some sort of controversy for as long as he’s in the league, with trade rumors popping up when it doesn’t make any real sense to move on from him. For the time being, Sanders getting traded seems like wishful thinking, as he appears set to be a real factor in Cleveland’s quarterback room in 2026 and beyond.