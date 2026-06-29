Patriots Involved in Blockbuster Trade Pitch Involving Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

There’s no doubt that the New England Patriots made one of the biggest trades in the entire NFL offseason, landing A.J. Brown. But that doesn’t mean the Patriots are done. In fact, they might not even be done adding at wide receiver.

Recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put out a new three-way trade idea. In it, the Patriots would once again make one of the blockbuster deals of the offseason, alongside the Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

In the trade, the Patriots would receive Michael Wilson from the Cardinals. A wide receiver, he had 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2025. Now entering his fourth NFL season, he’s also looking for a long-term contract extension but hasn’t been able to land one with the Cardinals yet.

The Patriots would then send Kayshon Boutte to the Cardinals and they’d send a 2027-third round pick to the Cleveland Browns. That would ultimately swap Boutte out for Wilson.

Wrapping up the trade, the Browns and Cardinals would swap quarterbacks. Unhappy with his contract, Jacoby Brissett would be sent to Cleveland. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is heading to Arizona in this deal. The Browns are also sending a fourth-round pick to Arizona. That would let Brissett and Sanders both then hit the reset buttons on their careers.

Where New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Currently Stands

It’s been a bit of an awkward season for Kayshon Boutte and the New England Patriots. So, it’s really no mistake that Kristopher Knox included him in that massive trade idea.

Boutte has come on strong in the last two seasons, developing an excellent connection with Drake Maye. However, he’s now going into a contract year, and with the additions of Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown, he may be looking at more limited playing time. It’s with that in mind that Boutte began hearing his name in trade rumors this offseason.

Looking for clarity on where he stands with the team, Boutte did step away from the team for a portion of the offseason, missing voluntary activities for the Patriots. He would be back for Mandatory Minicamp, though, and at that time admitted that he wants to stay in New England for as long as possible.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said, per Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

Even with that, the trade rumors haven’t completely died down. So, until the Patriots either trade or extend him, you can expect to keep hearing Boutte in these rumors.

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte is Commonly Hearing His Name in Trade Suggestions

There is no shortage of trade suggestions involving Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. That included several from Ethan Hurwitz of Sports Illustrated.

Hurwitz pointed to the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants as potential suitors for Boutte. Notably, that makes the Arizona Cardinals a new addition to the teams taking a potential look at the Patriots’ wide receiver.

In those suggestions, the Ravens would send the Patriots a fourth-round draft pick for Boutte. In the case of the Raiders and Giants, it’s more likely an edge rusher of some kind. Former Giants first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux was even mentioned as a possibility by name.

For now, though, these are all just rumors. Boutte does seem like a logical trade candidate for the Patriots, but there is also value in keeping him, which the Patriots now need to weigh.