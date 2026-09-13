Browns Coach Predicts Breakout Campaign for 25-Year-Old Starter After Injury Letdown

The Cleveland Browns hit the offseason with Myles Garrett and Alex Wright as their prospective starting defensive ends but neither player is now available, which puts Isaiah McGuire in a unique position to make a huge leap in his fourth NFL season.

The former fourth-round pick out of Missouri in 2023 has appeared in 37 games for the Browns, earning 12 starts, across his first three seasons. He will line up opposite Jared Verse when Cleveland kicks off the campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida on Sunday, September 13.

Defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire predicted a breakout campaign for McGuire earlier this week.

“I’m very comfortable with him and I trust him,” Cesaire said, per Scott Petrak of Browns Zone. “And the thing that I’ve seen that he’s done this year, a great job of changing his body. His get-off has been outstanding all summer long and he’s just gotten stronger. I think that he’s primed for a breakout season.”

McGuire, now 25 years old, has one season remaining on his $4.5 million rookie contract. He has totaled 18 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over the course of his professional career.

Alex Wright Remains Part of Browns’ Future After Inking Contract Extension

While Verse was part of the Browns’ decision to trade Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, Wright is a homegrown building block for the defense.

Cleveland inked Wright to a three-year contract extension worth $33 million in November of last year, which keeps him with the organization through 2028. The team drafted the defensive end out of Alabama-Birmingham in 2022 as a third-round pick.

Unfortunately for Wright and the Browns, he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during a joint practice with the Buffalo Bills last month.

“At first, that light everyone spoke of at end of tunnel looked real dim to the point where I just wanted to turn around, especially knowing you been down this road before … mentally, physically, spiritually,” Wright wrote in an Instagram post on August 23. “I know when I’m back 100% [No. 91] coming for it all.”

Browns Could Struggle Mightily on Offense, Must Rely on Solid Defense

Cleveland’s defense is going to be key to any success the team hopes to have in 2026, as the offense enters Week 1 with major questions at the quarterback position.

Deshaun Watson is the starter, at least for now, with Shedeur Sanders slotted in as QB2 and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green as the emergency quarterback with Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve for the first month of the season.

Watson is in a contract year of his own and coming off a twice-torn Achilles tendon. He has not taken a regular season snap since October of 2024.

Beyond that, Watson looked more than a little hesitant to push the football down the field during his preseason action, which will mitigate the young pass-catching talent the Browns have amassed in wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion as well as tight end Harold Fannin Jr.