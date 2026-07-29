Browns ‘Strongly Considering’ Bringing Back Former Top Pick Ahead of Visit

The Cleveland Browns could bring back a familiar face.

Cleveland is reportedly hosting former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney on a visit on Wednesday to bolster the pass rush, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“Possible reunion: DE Jadeveon Clowney is visiting the Browns today, source says. Following an 8.5-sack season with the Cowboys, Clowney is exploring another stint in Cleveland, where he had 11 sacks in two seasons from 2021-22,” Garafolo wrote on X.

After the report, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot claimed Cleveland is strongly considering bringing back the former first overall pick.

“The Browns are strongly considering re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, who’s visiting the club today,” Cabot wrote on X.

Clowney was selected first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He signed with the Browns in April of 2021 and had a productive season, appearing in 14 games, posting 37 tackles, 9 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

After the solid season, he re-signed with Cleveland on a one-year, $11 million deal. However, he was sent home by the Browns in January after making critical comments about his usage and likelihood to return to Cleveland in 2023. He ended up being released before the new league year began.

Although Clowney was critical of the Browns, it’s a new coach and defensive system, so the former top pick is open to returning to Cleveland.

Clowney had no ‘Bad Blood’ Against Browns

In his second year with Cleveland, Clowney was frustrated with his role and the team.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com back in 2023. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen. … I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability. [It can’t] just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

After his take, the Browns sent Clowney home for the final game and ended up being released. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 season, and he said there was no bad blood between him and Cleveland.

“I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there that I still consider friends,” Clowney said. “If I had any bad blood, I don’t think I would have signed to go back there for two years in a row. … We weren’t winning a lot of games, and a lot of people were pointing fingers. I ended up on the wrong side of the fence, I guess.”

Clowney’s career-high in sacks is 9.5, and last season with the Dallas Cowboys, recorded 8.5 sacks.

Clowney Not Done Playing

The former first overall pick had a great year with the Cowboys last season as he turned back the clock.

After having a solid year and showing he still can get after the quarterback, he made it clear he still had more in the tank.

“Oh yeah, if they’re willing to bring me back. But, yeah, I’m pretty sure I’m definitely gonna play,” Clowney said, via the Cowboys’ website. “I got a lot left in the tank. I ain’t gonna go sit on my couch. I’m gonna stay ready. Maybe sign a little bit earlier, and I’m trying to go to camp next year so I can get the rust off me and get going. I’m looking forward to it.”

Clowney is a three-time NFL Pro Bowler.