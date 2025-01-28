Jalen Milroe Shares Rooting Interest Amid Browns Speculation

Hi, Subscriber

Jalen Milroe is a quarterback on the Cleveland Browns' radar.
Jalen Milroe will have to change his allegiances if the Cleveland Browns draft him, a potential reality that has picked up steam in recent weeks.

Milroe has been linked to the Browns due to his history with newly-named offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. The pair teamed up at Alabama for a season and were very successful.

Some have drawn comparisons between Milroe and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Being likened to Jackson — a two-time NFL MVP — is a significant honor for Milroe, especially since he grew up as a Ravens fan.

“You know, Lamar Jackson is very dominant,” Milroe said on Monday at the Senior Bowl. “Just seeing as he takes his game to the next level each and every year, him being at the top of the league, and him definitely being a top quarterback in the NFL … That (comparison) definitely puts a smile on my face, and I definitely love watching Lamar, you know, secretly I’m actually a Ravens fan. I grew up a Ravens fan, so I pull for the Ravens.”

Milore, Browns’ Rees Have Good Relationship

Milroe spent just one season under Rees as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. But it was impactful for the Crimson Tide QB. He finished that lone season with 23 touchdown passes, six interceptions, 2,718 passing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns.

“For me, it was the amount of knowledge that I learned from him,” Milroe said. “No. 1, with him playing the position and No. 2. through the coaching. I have gained so much knowledge and respect. The best thing about it is that we worked together through that process. It was so fun from the start of the season to the end of the season, the growth and everything that comes about it. I have so much respect for coach Rees, so much respect for him as a person as well. All though it was a short period of time, I learned so much from him.”

Browns OC Tommy Rees Has ‘Lot of Love’ For Jalen Milroe

Milroe gushed about Rees and the feeling is mutual. Rees had some good things to say about Milroe while being introduced as the Browns’ offensive coordinator, although he was mum on if Cleveland would be interested in bringing him in as their quarterback of the future.

“Listen, as a person, I have a lot of love for Jalen, a lot of respect for Jalen. Obviously, we went through an entire season together and when you’re the play caller and the quarterback, there’s a great relationship there,” Rees said. “But I’m really not going to expand much on anybody in the draft right now and just know that I have a lot of love for Jalen as the man he is and wish him all the best.”

Milroe is probably the best dual-threat in the draft but he’s slated to be picked behind more prominent passers like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could go in a lot of different directions.

