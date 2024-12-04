Browns Bring Back QB After Jameis Winstonʻs 3-INT Performance

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston tossed three interceptions against the Broncos.

The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to the practice squad just one day after waiving him.

Any team could have claimed Zappe after he was waived. However, he cleared waivers and decided to stay on the practice squad in Cleveland. He’ll likely continue to serve as the Browns’ emergency third quarterback.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2022 and made a name for himself in New England. He compiled a 4-4 record as a starter over two seasons, appearing in 14 games overall. The 25-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,053 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Browns initially signed Zappe to the active roster on Oct. 22, giving the team some insurance with Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury and Deshaun Watson out for the year. Zappe has not appeared in any games with the Browns.

The Browns Zappe’s roster spot with defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. He is a rookie out of Cincinnati. The seventh-round selection played a handful of snaps on defense and special teams against the Broncos.

Browns Need Jameis Winston to Limit Turnovers

Jameis Winston put on a wild show against the Broncos, with some good and some bad. He set the franchise single-season record for passing yards, racking up 497 yards on 34 of 59 passing. Winston tossed four touchdowns but also three costly interceptions. Two were returned for touchdowns and another would have been if not for a chase-down effort from Jerry Jeudy.

“We threw the ball a lot, so there were a lot of opportunities and obviously extremely productive in the past game with a ton of yards,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Tuesday. “Certainly, he wants to take care of the football in those moments. You’re not going to play perfect at the quarterback position, he knows that, I know that. Ultimately, he wants to do anything in his power to help this team win, and that’s going to be taking care of the ball. But he also had moments there where he was moving that offense and did a nice job.”

Winston’s reputation since arriving as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 has been exciting but careless. He acknowledged he needs to be better.

“I know I’m better than this. I’m just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. Like that’s… not me,” Winston said following the game.

Browns Open to Bringing Jameis Winston Back

The Browns’ loss to the Broncos dropped them to 3-9. While they’re not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs just yet, their playoff hopes are about extinguished.

However, the Browns have to start thinking about next season and whether Winston — who will be a free agent at the end of the season — will be in their plans. Deshaun Watson is recovering from a torn Achilles but is under contract through 2026 on a fully guaranteed deal. There’s no guaranteed that Watson will be the starter next year after his struggles prior to the injury.

The Browns would likely be open to bringing back Winston, but he has to limit his turnovers, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

“Certainly, the Browns will be open to a return, and Winston would welcome it too, but it’s early to reach such conclusions,” Cabot said. “The chances, however, will increase as the picks decrease.”

Winston and the Browns will get another shot to get things right against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.