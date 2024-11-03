Browns Make Final Call on Jameis Winston’s Future

The Cleveland Browns’ experiment with Jameis Winston hit a rough patch on Sunday with the veteran quarterback threw three interceptions in a 27-10 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winston and the Browns offense reverted to an ugly form after a strong performance last week in a win against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland finished with 292 total yards, although a good chunk of that came with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. The Browns had just over 50 yards of offense in the first half.

Winston compounded the offense’s issues with his turnovers. The Browns came out of the half strong, but Winston tried to connect with Jerry Jeudy on a pass that was tipped and picked off by the Chargers. Winston tossed two more as the Browns tried to stay within striking distance.

“We knew that team that we’re going up against was preying on takeaways early in the season,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his postgame press conference. “So, we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

Despite the rough performance, the Browns are not planning on making a change at quarterback, per Stefanski.

“Yes,” Stefanski said when asked if Winston will remain the starter. “And again, those are the type of things that we just have to play better as a team.”

Browns QB Jameis Winston Preaches Togetherness After Loss

It’s quite the letdown for the Browns, who got an outstanding performance out of Winston in his debut as the starter. Winston passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-24 victory against the Ravens.

But Winston also got very lucky on a few throws during that win against the Ravens, including just before throwing the game-winning touchdown. He didn’t have the same fortune against the Chargers, who capitalized with the interceptions.

Winston has been a leader in the locker room for the Browns this season, even when he was the backup. Despite the team’s 2-7 record, he plans to keep doing that.

“It’s really about staying together. I believe we have great leaders in this locker room,” Winston said. “I know me personally, I’m going to continue to challenge the guys and lift them up. I know how this game is. It goes week by week. This is a tale of two weeks. I will continue to endure. My faith is still unwavering and we are going to find a way to get better and improve.”

Browns Head Into Bye Week on Low Note

The Browns will head into their bye week with much to consider. That could include some key players, like Za’Darius Smith, being moved via trade. The NFL trade deadline is on November 5. Winston will continue to focus on what he can do better.

“Anytime you head into a bye week, it’s about studying yourself, self-scouting, looking in the mirror and saying, like, ‘Hey, what can I do to help this team?’ — personally, together,” Winston said. “And that’s my main focus, like, ‘Hey, what can I do to get better, to help this team?’ And I challenge the other guys to do that as well.”

If the Browns pulled Winston, second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson would take over as the starter. Thompson-Robinson — a fifth-round pick in 2023 — tossed a pair of interceptions in his only appearance this season.