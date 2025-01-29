Browns QB Jameis Winston Lands New Job

Hi, Subscriber

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston.

Charismatic Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is headed to the Super Bowl — and the gunslinger has a new gig.

Winston will be working as a digital correspondent with Fox Sports in New Orleans, per Front Office Sports.

“Winston, who played quarterback for the Saints from 2020 to 2023 and last year for the Browns, will be taking the digital audience around New Orleans on video journeys showcasing his favorite dining and entertainment hot-spots,” Ryan Glasspiegel reported. “Now a free agent, Winston has become a cult-like figure among football fans who gravitate toward his infectious personality.”

Winston has always provided memorable clips with a microphone in front of him. That continued this season with the Browns. He had impassioned pregame speeches — that sometimes didn’t make much sense — and did snow angels after leading the Browns to a win on Thursday Night Football.

Jameis Winston Brought Energy for Browns

Browns running back Jerome Ford said Winston “calls plays in the huddle like he has a surprise to tell.” And other members of the Browns praised Winston for his vocal leadership.

“He was very confident in the huddle,” Browns veteran Joel Bitonio said. “He was talking the whole time. Some of the stuff he was saying was a little bit out there, but he was ready to go. And no matter what, we’re coming back the next play. If there was a bad play or a penalty or something like that, we were ready to roll.

“Just a lot of energy. He (brought) a lot of energy. But he’s been like that since he’s been here, so it was expected.”

Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy echoed that sentiment.

“He gets you turnt. He gets you hype,” Jeudy said. “He’s always going to have a little funny saying in between that gets you joking around and makes sure that you can have fun with this as well.”

Jameis Winston Faces Uncertain Future With Browns

Winston started seven games with the Browns this season after Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. He passed for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Winston put up some big numbers, including a 497-yard passing game against the Denver Broncos that set the franchise single-game record.

But Winston struggled with untimely turnovers, which led to him eventually being benched in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Winston will be a free agent this offseason. It’s uncertain if he’ll return to Cleveland to compete for a starting role or potentially seek opportunities elsewhere.

“I definitely feel like I showed enough. That I am capable of being a starter in this league,” Winston said in December after being benched. “However, there are some things that are important for me to get fixed and to get addressed so that I can be the player that I desire to be in this football league.”

Watson is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the draft and could select a quarterback or opt to find a veteran. Winston, 31, has made an impression on the Browns with his leadership and could be sought after as a backup option.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

