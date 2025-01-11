Browns Land 4-Time Pro Bowl QB for 1 Pick in Trade Pitch to Replace Watson

The Cleveland Browns now have an even bigger quarterback issue than they already did. Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles on Oct. 20 and had surgery less than a week later. However, Watson has now re-ruptured his Achilles tendon and is expected to miss significant time during the 2025 season.

The Browns drafting a quarterback seems to be the easiest and best solution to the problems they’ve faced at the position in recent years. However, if they don’t want to deal with the growing pains of a rookie quarterback or like any of the ones available in the draft, they could go with a veteran bridge guy.

Kirk Cousins is a prime trade candidate who could help the Browns. At the very least, he’d be an upgrade over Watson. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report put together a deal to send Cousins to the Browns. His trade pitch would send a 2025 fourth-round pick and safety Juan Thornhill to the Atlanta Falcons.

“The Cleveland Browns have a quarterback issue. Deshaun Watson has struggled on the field and missed significant time because of injuries over the previous two seasons… Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only other quarterback under contract with the Browns in 2025… Perhaps the Browns prefer a quarterback who’s undoubtedly ready to start Week 1 of the 2025 season as they wait for an update on Watson. “Based on the early buzz around this year’s draft class, the top quarterback prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, are on a lower scale in terms of pro readiness than the first-round passers from the 2024 class. If the Browns have a similar sentiment, Cousins could be a viable option for them. Cleveland can offer a 2025 fourth-round pick and safety Juan Thornhill in a deal. Thornhill is going into the last year of his contract,” Moton wrote on January 10.

What Does Watson’s Future Look Like?

Watson being injured doesn’t solve anything for the Cleveland Browns. While many fans have asked for him to be benched, and this injury will cause that, they still need to find a replacement.

His future with the Browns has been in question over the past two years, and now, more than ever, the answer is more challenging than ever.

In a statement released by the team, they said Watson’s recovery time is uncertain, and he’ll miss “significant time” next year. He’s set to make $46.0 million in 2025 and 2026, further complicating any plan of replacing him.

“Earlier this week, when Watson reported to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for his exit physical as part of the Browns’ season-ending process, he complained of discomfort after rolling his ankle in Miami. MRI results demonstrated a re-rupture to his Achilles tendon. Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, performed both surgeries. Watson’s recovery time and return to play status is uncertain, and he will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season,” the team wrote on January 10.

Would Cousins Be an Upgrade Over Watson?

Cousins was benched by the Atlanta Falcons for Michael Penix Jr., a promising rookie. The Cleveland Browns had an easy out with Watson after he initially suffered his injury.

In his seven games, Watson threw for just 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

In 14 games, Cousins was better, but his interception numbers and overall play weren’t exactly great. He threw for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, isn’t what he used to be.

For the Browns, anyone might be better than Watson, but Cousins has his issues, too.