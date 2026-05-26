Browns Hold Free-Agent Workout for Former Top Edge Prospect

It’s been 12 years, but there was a time when the football world took sharp notice of Florida prospect Janarius Robinson. He was among the best players in the state, and one of the best edge rushers in his recruiting class. When he was signed by Florida State as an early commit in 2014, ESPN reported, “Robinson physically may not have a peer in the 2016 class at end.” And as a reminder that things don’t always as planned, on Tuesday, Robinson worked out for the Cleveland Browns in search of a training camp spot and a shot at the roster.

That’s from a report by longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, who wrote on Twitter/X: “DE Janarius Robinson (6-5, 263) visited the #Browns today & worked out for them. Originally a 4th-round pick of the Vikings out of Florida State in 2021, Robinson (fractured foot) spent last season on IR w/ the #Chiefs. Browns have been looking for edge depth.”

Indeed, Robinson is a talent, but a longshot to land a spot on the team. He has struggled badly to stay healthy during his NFL career, playing just 16 games in 2023 and 2024 with the Raiders, while fizzling out with injuries elsewhere.

Janarius Robinson Has Physical Tools

Still, the physical tools for Robinson (who worked out for the Patriots last week) are there, and that’s something that would clearly intrigue the Browns. He has managed just 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his time in the league, thanks largely to injuries. He is, though, 27 years old now and particularly motivated to reclaim an NFL career that went sideways from the beginning–he suffered a fractured foot and a torn ACL in training camp in 2021, before he ever played an NFL snap.

Robinson’s 6-foot-5 frame and good athleticism have made him a risk worth taking for teams around the league–he has been with the Vikings, Eagles, Raiders and Chiefs–but there were questions about health and work ethic going back to his entry into the NFL.

As his NFL.com scouting report said five years ago, “He has the physical tools and athletic ability necessary to play in the league, but his ceiling and floor could be defined by his motor and willingness to put the work in that is necessary for improvement.”

Browns Lacking Edge Rusher Depth

Of course, the fact that the Browns are working out Robinson is an indication that there is still concern about depth at the edge position. Cleveland has arguably the best edge in the history of the league, Myles Garrett, and got a very good season from Alex Wright last year, though he has struggled to stay on the field–he missed three games with a quad injury after playing only nine games the previous year.

Isaiah McGuire, who has made 5.5 sacks in his three-year NFL career, is in a make-or-break season and the team might be pressed to play practice squad veteran Julian Okwara or UDFA Logan Fano. The Browns signed veteran AJ Epenesa in March but backed out of the contract when he failed a physical.

It’s obviously a strength for the Browns because of Garrett, but the cupboard is pretty bare behind him.