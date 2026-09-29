Browns’ Jared Verse Sends Clear Message on Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have a chance to capture the AFC North Division lead, at least temporarily, with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field in Northeast Ohio on Thursday Night Football, and defensive end Jared Verse is jacked up about the opportunity.

Verse spoke with media members on Tuesday, September 29, two days prior to Cleveland’s Week 4 showdown with Pittsburgh.

“It was crazy on Sunday, so I’m excited what it’s going to be like on Thursday,” Verse said. “We coming in, good win — we go into this quick little mini bye 3-1, that’d be the best feeling, especially for the fans out here.”

He also spoke directly to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and how the four-time MVP is likely to approach the game against the Browns defense at age 42.

“He’s a wizard. … He can do all these throws that those elite quarterbacks can do,” Verse said. “His legs might not be what they were at the one point, but his arm is — I’d argue with you — better than it’s ever been.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Style of Play Could Prove Frustrating to Browns’ Pass-Rushers

Verse noted that Rodgers is also zooming through is progressions in an effort to get the football out as quickly as possible.

That strategy helps the NFL’s oldest player avoid hits and erases a lot of opportunities for guys like Verse to get pressures and/or sacks, which are often high-impact plays on the game.

“If he’s having release time of 1.2, 1.3, 1.2, 1.1, a couple of them were at 1.5 (seconds), that’s who he is as a player,” Verse continued. “So when you get those kind of releases, you can’t let it frustrate you as a D-line. You just got to keep rushing. At one point he’s gonna hold that for two, three seconds, and that’s when you gotta take advantage of it.”

However, Rodgers’ favored style of play also takes away from the Steelers’ ability as an offense to consistently allow passing routes to develop further downfield, which can shrink the number of problem areas Pittsburgh creates for defenses.

Browns Defense Has Chance to Make Splash Against Steelers in Primetime on Thursday Night Football

Through three games this season, Cleveland’s defense has not been the dominant force that it was in recent years.

The unit currently ranks 22nd in the NFL, allowing 344.3 yards per game. By comparison, Cleveland was fourth in that category last year (283.6 yards per contest) and first in 2023 (270.2 yards per outing).

Part of that is likely the shift away from the style implemented by former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who resigned from the organization in February after the team passed him up for the head coaching position. The Browns’ trade of superstar Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams has also probably been a significant factor, though he is currently on IR.

The Browns are in a five-way tie for fourth place in total sacks with nine of them through three weeks, though those plays may prove harder to come by against Rodgers on Thursday night. Cleveland has created just two turnovers this season and has a turnover differential of -1 heading into Week 4.

Creating a turnover or two and protecting the football on offense will prove key to the Browns’ chances of winning their third consecutive game and moving to 3-1, out of the current four-way tie at the top of the AFC North Division.