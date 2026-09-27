Browns’ Jared Verse Sends 4-Word Message on Dawg Pound After Cleveland Debut

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse got his first taste of the home crowd on Sunday, September 27, and the Dawg Pound left quite the impression on him.

Verse spoke about the experience following his team’s 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

“#Browns Jared Verse on his first impressions of the Dawg Pound, he kept it simple.

‘They’re loud as [expletive]..’

Followed asking if he thinks it’s feeling like a place he can call home for awhile. He answered with a big smile and said he likes a lot of what Cleveland has so far,” Justin Cooper of ESPN reported on X.

Verse finished the game with three tackles and one quarterback hit.

Browns Fans Turned Against Deshaun Watson Early, Ended Up Chanting His Name After Cleveland’s Victory

Browns fans ran the risk of potentially alienating Verse, and other members of the roster, as they were relentlessly hard on quarterback Deshaun Watson for portions of the game. That was the situation until Watson eventually delivered a win — the team’s second straight victory after a season-opening blowout loss on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Boos in Cleveland as Deshaun Watson replaces Shedeur Sanders after coming off for one play after a hit,” Ben Axelrod of Front Office Sports wrote on social media during the fourth quarter. “This crowd is so uncomfortable and has been all game.”

However, Axelrod noted about a half an hour later that the home fans had completely changed their tune following Watson’s leading of a 65-yard game-winning drive late in the contest.

“‘Let’s go Watson!’ chants now ringing throughout Browns’ stadium,” Axelrod wrote. “Can’t make this up.”

Deshaun Watson Has Message of Reconciliation for Browns Fans Following Team’s 2nd Straight Win

Watson sent a message on the fans during his postgame interview following his second win in as many games.

“I love Cleveland. This is awesome,” Watson said during an interview with FOX Sports. “We’ve been through some ups and downs. I wish there were better days. But looking forward, we can build off this win, come back Thursday night and get another big one. We can make something special for this city. That’s what it’s all about. The past is the past. I’m present in the moment now, and I enjoyed today.”

Cleveland has a shot to play for the outright lead in the AFC North Division on a short week when the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. They will host the Steelers at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 1 following Pittsburgh’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Both teams are 2-1, as is Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens will join the rest of the division with a 2-1 record if they can best the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil on Sunday.