Andrew Berry Makes Browns Intentions With Jadeveon Clowney Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns are clearly interested in bringing back veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Otherwise, the team wouldn’t have hosted him for a visit during the first week of training camp.

But if there was any remaining doubt, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his ultimate goal with Clowney while speaking to reporters Thursday.

“Really good visit,” said Berry. “There are things that we still have to work through. Hopeful that we can add him to the team, but it’s still in the balance.”

The Browns want to reunion with Clowney despite the fact the defensive end’s Cleveland tenure ended on a sour note in January 2023.

Browns Pursuing Jadevon Clowney Reunion

Days before the 2022 regular season finale, Clowney said to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot that he didn’t feel appreciated with the Browns. He also told the team insider that he very likely wouldn’t return for the 2023 campaign.

As a result, the Browns sent Clowney home from the team’s final practice of the season. The veteran then didn’t play in the season finale.

Over the past few seasons, Clowney has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. Last season, he posted 8.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games for Dallas.

If it’s up to Berry, Clowney will return to Cleveland this season. In 12 NFL campaigns, the defensive end has played for seven different teams. Clowney, though, has yet to experience two different stints with the same organization.

Clowney had two sacks with four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in 12 games for the Browns during 2022. The season prior in Cleveland, he registered nine sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits.

Clowney’s awkward conclusion to the 2022 season occurred under former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Interestingly, though, the defensive end played for new Cleveland head coach Todd Monken when he was the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2023.

On Thursday, Monken also addressed Clowney potentially returning to the Browns.

“He can still get to the quarterback, which is an important part of winning football games,” said Monken, via Cabot. “I [also] love his personality. He has a contagious smile. He’s fun to be around. I’m a big fan.

“I was only around him, again, in ’23. And I was on the opposite side of the ball. But I was on Bus 2 with him, which is a small thing. But every away game, we were on the same bus. So, I [got] a little bit of feel of his personality and how he was with his teammate, which is critically important.

“I’m a big fan.”

Clowney Not Trying to Get Out of Training Camp

It’s become rather common for NFL veterans in their thirties to not sign with a team early in the offseason. In some cases, veterans might be trying to avoid offseason workouts or training camp practices.

On Thursday, though, Berry pushed back on the idea Clowney doesn’t want to participate in training camp this summer.

“I think that’s an inaccurate perspective on him,” said Berry. “I think he would tell you if he were standing up here, his most productive years have been when he’s had a good, hardy camp.”

Clowney began his career playing for the Houston Texans over five seasons from 2014-18. He made three Pro Bowls in his final three seasons with Houston, including second-team All-Pro during 2016.

Since then, Clowney has bounced around to six different NFL organizations. Cleveland is the only place where he has spent more than one season.