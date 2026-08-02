Browns Star Jared Verse Takes Shot at Myles Garrett

Jared Verse has massive respect for Myles Garrett and his historic production with the Cleveland Browns. But Verse made it clear his measure of an “elite” player goes beyond sacks and other stats.

Garrett left Cleveland as the franchise’s all-time sack leader and one of the most decorated players in team history. However, his ability to lead and elevate those around him was often questioned during his nine seasons with the Browns. Verse offered a clear definition of an elite player during an appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

“Myles is a great player. One of the best defensive players ever to live. You can make a very good case that he’s the very best defensive player to ever play this game,” Verse said. “But I’m here for a different reason. Sacks are cool. TFLs are cool. Pro Bowl, All-Pro — all these things are cool. I’m here to change the standard of defense. I’m here to change what is happening in Cleveland. Yeah, we can go out there and get all these stats and all this stuff. I’m here to win games. I’m here to ball out.”

Garrett set an NFL record with 23 sacks last season and collected his second Defensive Player of the Year award. The Browns still finished 5-12 and missed the postseason. Cleveland traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1 for Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round selection.

Myles Garrett Faced Questions About Leadership

Garrett’s production was never in doubt. He accumulated 125.5 sacks during his time in Cleveland while earning seven Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro honors. Leadership was a more complicated subject.

Garrett was never known as the most vocal player in the locker room and preferred to set the standard through his actions. Verse appears determined to take a more visible approach.

“I think the best standard of a player is not how many stats they put up,” Verse said. “I can go out there and get sacks and do all this crazy stuff. It’s if you can bring the best out of your teammates.”

Verse pointed to Mason Graham, Alex Wright, Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams and Denzel Ward as players capable of helping Cleveland maintain its elite defense.

“My goal here is to bring the best out of everybody. If I bring the best out of everybody, that’s the standard of an elite player. When the people around you can eat. When the people around you become better because I’m going harder, they feel they need to go hard,” Verse said. “The standard isn’t going out there and getting crazy stats. It’s to make everyone around you better.”

Jared Verse Rejects Browns ‘Rebuild’ Label

The Garrett trade and Cleveland’s strong drafts have fueled the perception that the Browns are rebuilding. Verse strongly rejected that characterization.

“I hear a lot of people saying this is a rebuilding year and about our draft picks. This is not a rebuild. Let me make that very clear,” Verse said. “We out here to win games. I’m not here to take a seat for six months, chill and enjoy the Cleveland lifestyle. I’m here to win. That’s simple and the whole Cleveland Browns organization is behind me on that.”

Verse was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons. Browns general manager Andrew Berry called Verse a “perfect DNA match” for the team’s attacking defensive front.

Verse is confident the defense can carry a significant portion of the load while the offense continues to take shape.

“I tell everybody the same thing. You see the look in Deshaun and Shedeur’s eyes; I’m not worried about the QB battle, no matter who it is,” Verse said. “My job is to make sure they don’t have to put up 40 points per game. If they put up two, three touchdowns per game, we’re going to be in a very good position to get exactly what we want this season. Our defense is going to be fire.”

Verse and the Browns open their preseason slate on August 15 against the Chicago Bears.