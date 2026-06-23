Browns Locker Room Had Telling Reaction to Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns traded away the best player on their roster when they sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. But inside the locker room, the reaction was more complicated than simple heartbreak.

Garrett was respected and revered for his on-field success. But according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he was “probably not universally loved” by his teammates.

Cabot reported that Browns players were shocked by the trade, and some, including defensive end Alex Wright, were clearly upset. But after the initial reaction wore off, Cleveland’s defensive line quickly became excited about Jared Verse and what he brings.

“I witnessed a lighter, more unified defensive line already in minicamp,” Cabot said in her most recent Q&A column.

There were no sweeping public tributes on social media from current Browns players after Garrett was moved. Wright, who was close with Garrett, was one of the few who openly addressed the loss and what it meant for the defensive line.

“Somebody gotta take control, like somebody has to take charge,” Wright said. “So, just trying to step into that role. It just don’t have to be me, it could be all of us. But I’m taking on that ownership, that just because he’s gone, that doesn’t mean the standard that he set since he’s been here, since he was a rookie, is going to change. We are all still going to work and be a top defense, we’re still going to just work our butts off.”

Myles Garrett’s Leadership Was Question for Browns

Garrett’s production was never in question. His leadership was a more complicated topic. Jason Lloyd of The Athletic previously reported that Garrett was “frequently late” to the team facility and had skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions. Garrett had earned plenty of freedom with his play, but that also created an unusual dynamic.

Garrett also had a few public moments that put distance between himself and the organization. Before the 2025 season, he requested a trade and made it clear he was frustrated by the direction of the franchise. In his statement, Garrett said his “desire to win and compete on the biggest stages” would not allow him to be complacent. He also said his goal was never simply to go from “Cleveland to Canton,” but to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

The Browns and Garrett eventually found common ground and signed him to a lucrative extension. Owner Jimmy Haslam challenged Garrett afterward to become a more complete leader for the team.

“What we’ve challenged Myles on is, by his practice habits, by his actions, etcetera, to become a real leader of the team,” Haslam said.

Ward on Garrett Trade: ‘With Us or Against Us’

Denzel Ward summed up the locker room’s view bluntly after the move.

“You’re either with us or against us,” Ward said.

With Garrett gone, Ward is the most established veteran left on Cleveland’s defense. Ward has already made it clear he does not want to follow Garrett out the door.

“I definitely still want to be here,” Ward said. “Myles is a good friend of mine, a great teammate, but things aren’t lost. It’s Ohio against the world, so people could doubt us, but we going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to this city.

“I believe that you’re either with us or against us, and as you see, he’s not with us. But crazy trade. But hey, that’s the nature of this game. That’s the nature of football and the NFL, and that’s what happens.”

Ward is now the longest-tenured defensive player on the roster. He has been with the Browns since they selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has made five Pro Bowls in Cleveland.