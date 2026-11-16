Jared Verse has not been everything the Cleveland Browns had hoped he might after they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in return for the defensive end and three future draft picks. However, it appears that the two-time Pro Bowler may have turned a corner against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

Daniel Oyefusi laid out in a brief social media post how Verse’s game against the Texans was easily his best as a member of the Browns, particularly as a pass-rusher.

“Browns DE Jared Verse registered season-high marks in pressures (5) and pressure rate (17.9%) against the Texans,” Oyefusi posted to X on Monday, November 16.

Verse still does not have a sack on the season after tallying 7.5 sacks in 2025 and 4.5 sacks in 2024. He also had 11 tackles for loss in each of those campaigns, while producing just four such plays through 10 contests this season.

But creating a pressure can prove close to as valuable as registering a sack, so even though Verse didn’t get home in Houston, he did impact quarterback CJ Stroud meaningfully, which factored into Cleveland’s three-point victory. Stroud finished the day just 20-of-38 passing for 211 yards and one interception. He also threw for three touchdowns.

Jared Verse Has Taken Heat for Media Comments During First Season With Browns

As poorly as things have gone on the field for Verse, they have been almost as bad off of it.

He has not gotten into any trouble with the league or the law, though the new Browns defensive end has drawn some ire and ridicule for some of the public comments he’s made, particularly in conjunction with his inability to produce in games.

Verse recently called out his teammates for not having his back against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 8 road loss, during which Steelers offensive lineman Mason McCormick picked Verse up off the ground before slamming him into the turf during a special teams play.

In another instance, Verse dodged responsibility for his lack of pressure/sack production by blaming the defense as a unit for failing to create the circumstances in which he can most effectively amass those statistics.

“I think attention has been focused on me not doing enough on this aspect [or] that aspect,” Verse said. “I don’t think think we’ve been getting enough 3rd-and-longs to put myself in the position to get the stats.”

Browns Defense Should Make Jump if Jared Verse Increases Production

Verse clearly doesn’t need to be dominant for the Browns to win, because he hasn’t been at any point while the team enters its bye in Week 11 with a record of 6-4 and a legitimate shot to make the playoffs.

But Cleveland’s chances of getting to the postseason, and of making noise when the team arrives there, will certainly increase if Verse’s production does.

The Browns are currently 13th in total defense, surrendering 327.4 yards per game. Cleveland is also in a four-way tie for fifth place with 27 sacks through 10 weeks, though the Browns have played one more game than several other teams to this point in the season.