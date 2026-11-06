Browns’ Jared Verse Blasted After ‘Alarming’ Press Conference

It was easy for backers of the Cleveland Browns to overlook the complete and utter lack of production coming from star defensive edge Jared Verse through the first half of the season because, despite Verse’s weak numbers, the rest of the defense was playing well around him. If you squinted hard you could see some improvements in Verse’s performance, and maybe could take some comfort in the fact that coaches kept praising his play while also suggesting he is still getting accustomed to switching from a 3-4 defense in L.A.–where he was a two-time Pro Bowler in his two NFL seasons–to the Browns’ 4-3 system.

But Verse keeps talking. And the more he talks, the more he is calling attention to how poorly he has played and how it might have been a massive mistake to make him the centerpiece of the trade that sent out Myles Garrett back in June. Yes, Garrett has been hurt and has done little this season, either. But there were better draft pick packages to be had for Garrett five months ago, packages the Browns set aside to instead add Verse. The return on investment there has been scant.

Jared Verse Had a Lot to Say at Browns Practice

On Thursday, Verse first called out teammates for not running to his aid after he was slammed by Mason McCormick of the Steelers during an extra point attempt. That seemed to catch his Browns teammates by surprise–turns out, they were focused on the game and did not all see Verse getting tossed.

But he went further, suggesting that the reason he does not have any sacks this season–worth repeating, he has zero sacks in eight games–is because the Browns do not get into enough third-and-long situations, and how could he be expected to get to the quarterback if his team never tees it up for him?

“I think attention has been focused on me not doing enough on this aspect, that aspect, I don’t think think we’ve been getting enough 3rd and longs to put myself in the position to get the stats,” Verse said.

Numbers Show Jared Verse Was Wrong

That notion was pretty succinctly and expertly pulled apart by ESPN’s Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, who wrote on Twitter/X: “This season, the average conversion distance for Browns opponents has been 8.7 yards, the fourth-longest mark in the NFL.”

He further wrote: “In addition to not registering a sack yet, Verse has been credited with six initial pressures. His pressure rate (3.3%) ranks 185th out of 198 qualifying players. His EDGE pass-rush win rate (10.8%) ranks 57th out of 58 qualifying players.”

And there was this bit of analysis from Nick Paulus of ESPN Cleveland, pointing out that in his career, Verse does not get most of his sacks on third downs anyway.

I did deep dive on every career sack Jared Verse has had (15 total.. 12 in the Reg Szn & 3 in the Post)17 total plays (some he got credit for Half a Sack & others he got a Full sack)These were the down & distance for each Half/Full sack he has to his name..1st & 101st & 10… https://t.co/4xmHIqRRWj— Nick Paulus (@NickPaulus) November 6, 2026

Browns Should Be Concerned

The end result is that Thursday was not a very good day for Jared Verse. Browns coach Todd Monken subtly suggested he was annoyed with Verse for his trash talk before the Steelers loss earlier in the week, and Verse doubled down on that. He said his teammates did not have his back. And he said it’s his team’s fault he does not have more sacks.

He went from quietly struggling to loudly struggling, and no doubt, there was a sea change in viewpoints on him this week. As one user noted, the way things are going might well be “alarming” to the front office.