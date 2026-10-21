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Jason Kelce Delivers Emphatic Browns Message Ahead of Week 7

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American Century Championship 2026 - Round One
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STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 10: Jason Kelce reacts on the second green during the first round of the American Century Championship 2026 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 10, 2026 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce is buying into the Cleveland Browns — ugly wins and all.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center leaned into his Cleveland roots during ESPN’s Monday coverage, delivering an animated endorsement after the Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 4-2.

“I’m from Cleveland; we’ve been waiting for this one, fellas,” Kelce said. “Nobody thought this was going to happen, but here we are.”

Kelce repeatedly spoke about the Browns as his team, using “we” while discussing their start and victory over Baltimore. However, he also described Cleveland as competent rather than dominant — a team getting results without overwhelming opponents. That’s still a big step in the right direction for the Browns.

That has been enough to change the conversation around Todd Monken’s first season.

“Despite all the controversies with the quarterback position, people questioning Todd Monken if he’s the right hire, the Browns are Browns’ing in the right way now,” Kelce said. “We’re leading it, baby. We’re 4-2. We just beat the Ravens. That never happens. We beat the Bucs, the Panthers. We’re taking it by storm Cleveland. No one thought this was gonna happen, but here we are.”

Browns Have Found Ways to Win Under Todd Monken

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Todd Monken of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Browns share a 4-2 record with Baltimore and Pittsburgh, but their victories over both teams have put them atop the division.

Each of Cleveland’s four wins has required a late scoring drive. The Browns beat Tampa Bay and Carolina with fourth-quarter touchdowns and used late field goals to finish off Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Against the Ravens, Carson Schwesinger’s fourth-quarter forced fumble set up a tying touchdown. Deshaun Watson then delivered the final drive that set up Andre Szmyt’s winning kick.

The repeated escapes have raised legitimate questions about the offense. They have also shown what Cleveland can do when its defense keeps the game within reach.

Monken credited defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg and his staff on Wednesday, emphasizing the work behind the group’s performance. Rutenberg had big shoes to fill, coming in for Jim Schwartz. But he also kept most of the defensive staff after Schwartz’s departure.

“Rudy’s done a great job. Our defensive staff has done a great job. That was the hope, that when we were able to keep the whole defensive staff together, because you have to have guys that embrace the style that we play, right?” Monken said. “It’s how they work every day.”

Deshaun Watson Says Browns Bond Started Before Wins

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Watson believes the connection inside the locker room has helped the Browns through their uneven performances. The quarterback hosted teammates at his house following the Ravens victory, but said Wednesday that the gathering was part of a bond that had been developing since the spring.

“I mean, it’s great. I mean, we’re hanging outside of the building, getting to know each other, playing cards, just hanging out, talking ball, talking about life, getting to know each other,” Watson said. “So, it was really cool. It was good. The guys always know that my house is always open, so whenever they want to come by and hang out, we can do it every week.”

The Browns still need that connection to translate into more consistent offense. After the Baltimore game, Watson acknowledged that the team needs to give its home crowd more to cheer about before the closing minutes, including more scoring and explosive plays.

Cleveland’s next opportunity comes Sunday against Tennessee. The team will then head to Pittsburgh for another divisional game.

J.R. DeGroote Browns beat writer for Heavy.com. Covering the NFL and NBA since 2019. ASU Cronkite grad. More about J.R. DeGroote

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Jason Kelce Delivers Emphatic Browns Message Ahead of Week 7

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