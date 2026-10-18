Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message to Browns Fans

Deshaun Watson knows the Cleveland Browns need to give their fans something to cheer about before the fourth quarter.

Cleveland pulled out another late victory Sunday, beating the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 to improve to 4-2 and move back atop the AFC North. But Watson acknowledged afterward that the Browns owe their home crowd a more complete performance.

“These are games the fan base is always going to remember. I know they want better play and we want better play also,” Watson said. “We have to provide that for them early on in the games. But regardless, getting those victories, especially against a division rival in our home stadium, is very, very big.”

The Browns have given themselves a chance in the division through six games. Getting more consistent play from their starting quarterback would make holding that position considerably easier. Watson is confident he can deliver.

“We’re going to continue to bring more victories,” Watson said. “We want to put up more points and more explosives, so they have more to cheer about during the game.”

Deshaun Watson Leads NFL in Game-Winning Drives

Watson leads the NFL with four game-winning drives this season, delivering a decisive possession in each of Cleveland’s victories.

His latest featured a 33-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy that put the Browns in position for Andre Szmyt’s winning 37-yard field goal as time expired. Watson finished 16 of 26 for 164 yards, doing enough late to rescue another uneven afternoon.

“I’ve been wanting to be that person when I was in high school and college, going back to my national championship last drive. The Houston days,” Watson said. “You give me an opportunity in the two-minute drive, I want to be that guy who is going to make something happen and finish the game and bring so much joy to the fans.”

Browns Still Need More From Deshaun Watson and Offense

The opening half against Baltimore offered little indication that Cleveland would leave with a victory. The Browns managed just 46 yards and three first downs before halftime, falling behind 10-0. Watson had just 11 net passing yards. They entered the fourth quarter with only three points.

Cleveland’s defense helped change the game when Carson Schwesinger forced a Derrick Henry fumble and Tyson Campbell recovered. Audric Estime later scored the tying touchdown, giving the Browns a chance to complete the comeback.

Head coach Todd Monken credited Watson’s ability to deliver in critical moments after the win. He also made clear that the offense’s problems continue to extend beyond its quarterback.

“Deshaun knows he can play better, we can play better around him. But he’s got something in him to make a play when needed. But he’s got to flatten out some of the other ups and downs that we have,” Monken said. “And that starts with me and the offensive staff. That will always be the case. It’s a we thing, not an individual thing.”

Watson and the AFC North-leading Browns will try to move to 5-2 next week when they travel to take on the one-win Tennessee Titans.