Browns Waive Undrafted Rookie CB After Less Than 2 Weeks

Reports surfaced Wednesday the Cleveland Browns were adding defensive end Jamil Muhammad to their training camp roster. To make room for Muhammad, the Browns released a cornerback 13 days after signing him.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Cleveland released defensive back Jeadyn Lukus.

This past spring, Lukus was an undrafted free agent from Clemson. The Browns signed Lukus on August 7.

Lukas joined Cleveland’s training camp roster after the Tennessee Titans waived him on August 1.

During his senior season at Clemson, Lukus registered 13 combined tackles.

Browns Waive Undrafted DB Jeadyn Lukus

The move to cut Lukus wasn’t a huge surprise. It’s difficult for undrafted rookies to join a team during training camp and make the 53-man roster.

Perhaps Lukus could return to Cleveland on the team’s practice squad at the end of the month. He does, though, have 12 days to find a preseason opportunity with another team.

Obviously, getting a chance to play in preseason games is very important to any undrafted rookie’s development. Any team that signs Lukus between now and August 30 might also have the inside track on adding him to their practice squad.

Lukus played 25 defensive snaps in Cleveland’s preseason opener according to Pro Football Focus. PFF gave Lukus a terrible grade for his performance, including well below-average marks in run defense and coverage.

During his college career, Lukus’ best statistical season was his junior year in 2024. He had 34 combined tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and seven pass defenses that season. Lukus also had one interception.

He concluded his Clemson career with 60 combined tackles, nine pass defenses and two interceptions in 43 games.

Cleveland Signs LB Jamil Muhammad to Fill Lukus’ Roster Spot

The Browns parted with Lukus to sign a defensive end. Muhammad isn’t the big-named defensive end the Browns were trying to add to help replace Myles Garrett. But Muhammad will provide depth through at least the preseason.

Entering his second season, Muhammad has more professional experience than Lukus.

“Muhammad signed with the [Los Angeles] Rams as a UDFA last season and then spent time on the [Carolina] Panthers practice squad,” wrote TheDawgsPodcast Instagram account.” He played 5 years in college, including the final two at USC where he had 173 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 12 [tackles for loss].”

This month, the Browns tried to sign veteran defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith. Neither, though, elected to ink a deal with Cleveland, where they each previously played in their careers.

The hope for Cleveland is Muhammad could be a useful rotational edge rusher this fall.

Muhammad will get his first opportunity with the Browns in a preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills. The game will occur on Saturday, August 22 at 1 pm ET.

The Browns will conclude the preseason with the New England Patriots at home. Kickoff for that contest is 8 pm ET on Thursday, August 27.

Every NFL team has to reduce its roster to 53 players by 6 pm ET on August 30.