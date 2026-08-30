Former Browns First-Round Pick Cut as Comeback Falls Short

Jedrick Wills Jr.’s return to football will not happen with the Chicago Bears.

Wills — a former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns — was cut by the Bears on Sunday and will not make their initial 53-man roster, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move ended what had been a comeback attempt for the 27-year-old offensive tackle.

Chicago signed Wills to a one-year, $1.2 million contract in March, giving him an opportunity to compete at left tackle. Wills entered training camp confident that his injury problems were behind him.

Wills missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a complicated procedure to help solve lingering knee problems that limited him to 13 total appearances over his final two seasons in Cleveland.

Wills failed to gain ground in Chicago’s left tackle competition. He surrendered a sack to Julian Okwara during the Bears’ 34-10 preseason win over the Browns. In addition, the return of Ozzy Trapilo from the PUP list further crowded the position in Chicago.

Wills entered the NFL as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He started 57 of his 58 regular-season appearances with the Browns but never developed into the long-term answer the franchise envisioned at left tackle.

Browns Hand Spencer Fano Starting Left Tackle Job

The Browns hope their latest first-round investment on the offensive line produces a different result. Cleveland selected Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in April and he will open his rookie season as the Browns’ starting left tackle.

Fano steadily improved throughout training camp and earned praise for holding his own against Jared Verse during practice.

Cleveland’s expected offensive line features Fano at left tackle, Zion Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Tytus Howard at right tackle.

The group represents a sweeping overhaul. Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin were all starters a year ago but are no longer with the team.

Fano carries the most pressure as the highest pick of the group and the player responsible for protecting Deshaun Watson’s blind side. The Browns are banking on the Utah product becoming the franchise left tackle Wills never developed into.

Browns Still Face Significant Roster Decisions

The Browns still have work to do before finalizing their initial 53-man roster. All teams must reach the 53-player limit by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cleveland has already completed their first wave of cuts, but several decisions remain on the offensive side of the ball.

Dillon Gabriel appears to have secured his place as the Browns’ No. 3 quarterback behind Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Reports indicate Gabriel will make the roster after completing 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

The decision leaves Cleveland to determine what to do with sixth-round rookie Taylen Green. The Browns could carry four quarterbacks, explore a trade or risk exposing Green to waivers before attempting to add him to the practice squad.

There is also uncertainty at wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston and Isaiah Bond are secure. Tylan Wallace, Malachi Corley, Luke Floriea and Gage Larvadain are competing for the remaining opportunities.

Floriea made a strong closing argument by catching three touchdown passes over the final two preseason games, including two from Gabriel against New England.

The Browns have already released receivers Cedric Tillman and Ben Patterson.