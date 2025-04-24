Browns Pro Bowler’s Future Unclear Despite Key Development

The Cleveland Browns got a boost for the start of their offseason program thanks to the presence of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

“Blessed,” he said in a video released on the Browns’ social media channels on Tuesday. “These things for life and the mighty life given. All is blessed. 2025 let’s get it.”

2025, let's get it! so great to see @j_owuu back at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus! pic.twitter.com/7ALzle0Jti — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 22, 2025

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury during the team’s Week 8 matchup last season against the Baltimore Ravens, following a collision with running back Derrick Henry.

The impact left Owusu-Koramoah motionless on the field and he was carted off on a stretcher before being transported to a local hospital. He was later released and reported to have full movement in all extremities.

The Browns players were stoked to see JOK back around the building.

“Yeah, I love seeing JOK back,” Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward said. “Glad to see him here and smiling, laughing and bringing his energy like he always do.”

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Timeline for Return Uncertain

The Browns have remained vague about Owusu-Koramoah’s recovery, providing few updates on his status moving forward. While his presence for the start of workouts is a positive sign, it’s still undetermined if he’ll be ready to roll for the start of the season.

“We’re so day to day with any injury and, in particular, his,” Stefanski said on Wednesday. “We’ll continue to treat his injury and listen to what he says and what the doctors say.”

It echoed a previous update from general manager Andrew Berry.

“JOK’s timeline, it’s a bit nebulous,” Berry said recently. “He is progressing, but again, right now I don’t have necessarily a definitive date for you.”

Owusu-Koramoah earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023 and was on track for another strong season before the injury. When healthy, the former second-round pick is a versatile defensive weapon, equally effective at pressuring the quarterback or dropping into coverage to disrupt plays.

No Grudges Against Browns Star Myles Garrett

Play

Myles Garrett was another familiar face on hand for the start of workouts, capping off what’s been an eventful offseason. Around the time of the Super Bowl, Garrett demanded a trade, expressing doubt that the Browns had a championship-caliber roster — a must in his eyes.

Tensions cooled, and the two sides struck a deal on a record-setting extension worth $40 million per year, with $123.5 million guaranteed. The Browns are glad to have their defensive cornerstone locked in, though Garrett had to walk back some of his earlier remarks. Cornerback Denzel Ward said he’s not holding any grudges.

“I mean, I think that you can’t really knock the honesty,” Ward said. “I mean, I would appreciate someone coming and being honest about how they feel and not really hiding it. So, I respect the honesty. People are going to have hard feelings, a bunch of things in this world, but I respect the honesty. I mean, he’s here now, so it’s ready to work, now let’s get to it.”

The next big step to improve the roster is the NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday. Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick.