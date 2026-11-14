Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence on Not Being Traded by Browns

Jerry Jeudy stayed put at the NFL trade deadline, and the Cleveland Browns may need more from him almost immediately.

The veteran receiver addressed his future Friday after Cleveland kept him through Tuesday’s deadline. With rookie Denzel Boston questionable against the Houston Texans because of a toe injury, Jeudy could have an opening for a larger role in a passing game that has increasingly featured younger targets.

“I wasn’t really tripping about it. I just took it day-by-day, didn’t really think too much at the trade deadline, honestly. I’m here,” Jeudy said.

Jeudy had drawn interest before the deadline, including a reported inquiry from the Los Angeles Rams. Cleveland’s position remained that it would take a substantial return to move him. The team stuck to that.

His response after the deadline matched what he said after the Nov. 8 loss to New Orleans.

“I’m just not really focused on that right now,” Jeudy said then, according to Mary Kay Cabot. “I’m just taking one day at a time right now.”

Jerry Jeudy Has Been Candid About His Reduced Role

Jeudy’s place in the offense has changed considerably since his first season in Cleveland.

He earned a Pro Bowl selection after catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Those totals dropped to 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns last season. Through nine games this year, he has 18 catches for 208 yards and no touchdowns.

The emergence of Boston and fellow rookie KC Concepcion has left Jeudy competing for opportunities. He acknowledged on Oct. 21 that experience did not make accepting a diminished role any easier.

“No. I’m a competitor,” Jeudy said, per Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “I’m here to compete. I’m here to play football. Yeah, I would never be OK.”

Still, his smaller receiving totals have included contributions in important moments. Jeudy caught four passes for 69 yards against Baltimore, including a 33-yard gain on the winning drive. He also helped Cleveland’s final drive of regulation against New Orleans with catches of 30 and 7 yards.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry,” coach Todd Monken said Oct. 19.

Denzel Boston Injury Could Create More Work for Jeudy

Boston returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday, but his availability remained uncertain. The final injury report listed him as questionable.

Jeudy has experience playing outside and would be an option if Boston cannot handle his usual workload. He expressed confidence Friday about moving around the formation.

“I mean, I play all three positions on the field,” Jeudy said “None of that really bothered me. X, Z, F, Y, H, doesn’t matter.”

Monken offered encouragement about Boston — who left the facility in a walking boot — without guaranteeing he would play.

“So, we’ll have to see how he progresses tomorrow and then Sunday. But it’s trending in the right way,” Monken said Friday.

The Browns host Houston on Sunday before their Week 11 bye.