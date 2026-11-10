Browns Get Jerry Jeudy Trade Call From Familiar Team

The Cleveland Browns have heard from a familiar trade partner about Jerry Jeudy as the Los Angeles Rams scramble to address their depleted receiving corps.

The Rams called Cleveland about Jeudy on Monday, according to reporting by The Orange and Brown Report’s Lane Adkins. The inquiry comes with Los Angeles dealing with injuries to both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The two teams already completed one of the offseason’s biggest deals, sending Myles Garrett to Los Angeles for Jared Verse and three draft picks. Now, the Rams have another reason to contact general manager Andrew Berry.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Monday that the Browns would consider trading Jeudy for premium picks, but no such offer had arrived by Sunday. Cleveland was not shopping him. It leaves the desperate Rams needing to make an offer strong enough to change the Browns’ position.

Rams’ Injuries Create Urgent Need at Receiver

Los Angeles’ situation changed significantly when Nacua went down late in Sunday’s 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Nacua suffered MCL and PCL sprains and turf toe, and coach Sean McVay said Monday that he likely would land on injured reserve. Adams already was sidelined by a hamstring injury, leaving Matthew Stafford without his two leading receivers.

The Rams improved to 5-4 with their third straight victory Sunday. Adding a veteran target could help them sustain that recovery while their established playmakers heal.

Jeudy has the experience to interest a team in that position, even if his production in Cleveland has diminished. The 27-year-old earned a Pro Bowl selection after catching 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He followed that with 50 catches for 602 yards and two scores last season.

Through nine games this year, Jeudy has 18 catches for 208 yards without a touchdown. Rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have emerged as prominent targets, giving Cleveland a younger foundation at the position.

Browns Have Reasons to Keep Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy’s limited production has not stopped Cleveland from turning to him when games are on the line.

He caught two passes for 37 yards on the Browns’ final possession of regulation against New Orleans, helping set up Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal. His 30-yard sideline catch came as Shedeur Sanders absorbed a hit from Chase Young.

Jeudy also delivered a key 33-yard reception during Cleveland’s winning drive against Baltimore in Week 6.

Head coach Todd Monken has repeatedly backed his place in the offense.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry,” Monken said Oct. 19.

Jeudy, meanwhile, kept his response brief when asked Sunday about a possible trade.

“I’m just not really focused on that right now,” he said, per Cabot. “I’m just taking one day at a time right now.”

At 5-4, Cleveland still has a season to pursue, beginning with Sunday’s home game against Houston.