Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Breaks Silence on Trade

Jerry Jeudy had just helped keep the Cleveland Browns alive in New Orleans when the conversation shifted to whether he would remain in Cleveland.

With the NFL’s trade deadline approaching Tuesday, the veteran receiver faced another question about his future after Sunday’s 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. Jeudy’s reduced role has fueled speculation about a possible move, even as the Browns continue to turn to him in critical moments.

Asked whether he had any apprehension about potentially being dealt, Jeudy kept his answer brief.

“I’m just not really focused on that right now,” Jeudy said, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I’m just taking one day at a time right now.”

The Browns have lost two straight games to fall to 5-4, with a home matchup against the Houston Texans coming next.

Jerry Jeudy Delivers Another Clutch Performance for Browns

Jeudy’s season totals offer little indication of how important some of his catches have been.

Through nine games, he has 18 receptions for 208 yards and no touchdowns. He has finished three games without a catch and has yet to top 69 receiving yards in a game this season.

That is a sharp drop from his first season in Cleveland, when he earned a Pro Bowl selection with 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that with 50 receptions for 602 yards and two scores in 2025.

But Sunday provided another example of Jeudy delivering when Cleveland needed him most. He had no catches entering the Browns’ final possession of regulation. Trailing 16-13, Cleveland faced third-and-6 from its own 30 when Shedeur Sanders found Jeudy along the left sideline for a 30-yard gain.

Two plays later, Jeudy added a 7-yard reception to move the ball to the Saints’ 33. Andre Szmyt then drilled a 51-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to force overtime. Jeudy finished with two catches for 37 yards, accounting for 37 of the drive’s 41 yards.

It followed a similar contribution against Baltimore in Week 6. Jeudy caught four passes for 69 yards, including a 33-yard reception on third-and-5 that helped position Szmyt for the winning field goal.

Todd Monken Has Backed Jerry Jeudy’s Place in Cleveland

Monken has publicly supported Jeudy as Cleveland’s passing game has shifted toward rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

“We’re better on offense when Jerry’s a part of it, and I can certainly do a better job of incorporating him in it,” Monken said after the Oct. 18 win over Baltimore.

That support has been accompanied by a high asking price on the trade market. Cabot reported Monday that Cleveland would have considered moving Jeudy for premium draft picks, but no such offer had arrived by Sunday. An interested team would need to change that equation before Tuesday’s deadline.

If Jeudy is traded, second-year pass-catcher Isaiah Bond would likely slide into a larger role. Bond has returned kicks but has just five catches for 86 yards this season.