Browns Send Clear Message on Jerry Jeudy Trade

The Cleveland Browns appear prepared to keep Jerry Jeudy through the trade deadline, with an interested team reportedly needing to make an offer too good to turn down.

Jeudy’s reduced role has fueled speculation about his future, but Cleveland’s asking price suggests the veteran receiver remains part of its plans for the second half of the season.

According to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns are expected to hold onto Jeudy barring a “truly crazy offer” before the November 10 deadline.

That assessment aligns with reporting from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, who wrote that the Browns were not looking to move Jeudy and would need premium draft picks to reconsider.

The reports leave room for an unexpected offer, but they point toward general manager Andrew Berry keeping an experienced option in an offense leaning heavily on younger players.

With the Browns at 5-3, trading Jeudy would also mean removing a receiver who has already helped contribute in a couple of key victories while Cleveland remains in the playoff race.

Jerry Jeudy’s Production Has Dropped With Browns

Jeudy’s numbers explain why his name keeps surfacing in trade discussions. Through eight games, he has 16 receptions for 171 yards and no touchdowns. He did not catch a pass in Cleveland’s 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, another quiet afternoon in a season that has offered few sustained stretches of production.

That is a considerable decline from his first year in Cleveland, when he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl. His totals fell to 50 catches for 602 yards and two scores last season.

Still, Jeudy has shown why the Browns might be reluctant to move him. He caught four passes for 69 yards in the Week 6 win over Baltimore, including a 33-yard reception on third-and-5 that helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

“I mean, we’re better with Jerry than we are without Jerry,” Todd Monken said October 19.

Browns Could Add Help Before Trade Deadline

Cleveland’s reported approach to Jeudy fits a team still considering additions for the stretch run.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Browns were exploring another designated pass rusher and a blocking tight end.

Retaining Jeudy would preserve veteran depth alongside rookie receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston as the Browns evaluate those other needs.

Through eight games, Concepcion has 33 catches for 352 yards, highlighted by an eight-catch, 129-yard breakout against Tennessee. Boston has provided a bigger downfield threat, catching 26 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per reception. Both have comfortably surpassed Jeudy’s receiving production, giving the Browns a promising young tandem as the veteran works to regain a larger role.

The immediate focus is Sunday’s trip to New Orleans, where Monken named Shedeur Sanders the starter with Deshaun Watson still in concussion protocol. For Jeudy, that presents another opportunity to reclaim a larger share of the passing game before the trade deadline arrives Tuesday.